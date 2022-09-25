ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

“This is horrible.” Eyewitnesses recount seeing multi-vehicle crash in Portsmouth

By Lauryn Moss
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth Dispatcher told 10 On Your Side that two cars were involved in a crash on 4 CPL J.M. Williams Ave. Two people were rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Zach Eason was visiting a friend’s house nearby. He decided to leave but later realized he had left his phone at his friend’s house. When he came back to retrieve his phone, he heard some commotion.

“In the blink of an eye… in an instant. It made me drop what I had in my hand. That’s how fast it happened,” he said.

Eason’s friend, Julia Turney, who was also a bystander said minutes later, they heard sirens.

“We heard the ambulances,” she said.

The group of friends made their way down the street and saw the two cars in bad condition. Eason was shocked when he walked up to the scene.

“It was sickening. I felt sick to my stomach, walking up. This is horrible,” Eason said.

He captured the aftermath on camera.

“We saw a car on fire. First of all, the white car was on fire. There was a car that looked like it was squashed like a bug. It looked horrible,” he said.

​Tanner Rheuark recounts they saw one of the cars up against the fencing.

“The whole front was smashed in. The fence was stuck to it. The black car the whole front was gone,” Rheuark said.

Rheuark also said he often sees cars speeding around the area, even with a 25-miles-per-hour speed limit sign that is posted before the entrance to the park. Eason feels it’s wise to follow the speed limit.

“It’s just not worth it. They just lost all their cars,” he said.

10 On Your Side has reached out to Portsmouth Police for more information about the crash and the condition of the people involved. We are waiting on a response.

