Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Monday's Scores
Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 Britton-Hecla def. Wilmot, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 Clark/Willow Lake def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 Faulkton...
Bakersfield Californian
Iowa Boy's Prep Football Poll
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:. Class 5A. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Pleasant Valley (7)5-01121. 2. West Des Moines Dowling (3)4-1952. 3. Ankeny4-1943. 4. Cedar...
Comments / 0