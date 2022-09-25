ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisox eliminated in AL Central, 6th loss in row; Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth at Texas when the clinching became official, and they held on for a 10-4 victory. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager. “Today was the worst one,” Cairo said. “Today was, that’s not acceptable. That’s not baseball. That’s not what the Chicago White Sox are about. It was terrible.”
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9...
Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. E_McKinstry (3). LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15), off Wheeler. RBIs_Harper (62), Morel (42), Gomes (29). CS_Marsh (2). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto); Chicago 1 (Rivas). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 1; Chicago 1 for 3. Runners moved up_Wisdom. GIDP_Hoskins, Bohm, Hoerner, Contreras.
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Atlanta 8, Washington 2

E_Abrams (8). LOB_Atlanta 6, Washington 5. 2B_Rosario (12), Voit 2 (4). 3B_Harris II (3). HR_Arcia (9), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (14), off Espino; Acuña Jr. (15), off Thompson; Robles (6), off Muller. RBIs_Harris II 2 (64), Arcia (29), Acuña Jr. 2 (49), Rosario 2 (22), Voit (17), Robles (32). SB_Abrams (5).
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday

The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
The California State Soccer Association – South Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership with Sports Connect with Historic Extension

FULLERTON, Calif. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — California State Soccer Association – South (Cal South), the official youth and adult state soccer association of the United States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and the United States Adult Soccer Association, has announced a multi-year partnership with Sports Connect, powered by Stack Sports, as the Exclusive Technology and Online Registration Provider for the state. This partnership was established to further Cal South’s mission of advancing and improving the game of soccer.
