FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Students say the event adds even more camaraderie and unity between NDSU and the community. “Homecoming is a great time, we get alumni coming back on campus, you get a lot more people really excited about NDSU in general. So when you get to see students going out into the community during homecoming week, it just grows that bond that much stronger,” said Zach Brusseau, NDSU Volunteer Network, Event Coordinator.

FARGO, ND ・ 10 HOURS AGO