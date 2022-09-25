Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
NDSU Homecoming Week begins with pep fest & ice cream social
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A pep fest and ice cream social kicks off Homecoming Week at NDSU. The Gold Star Marching Band, cheer team, university staff and Football Coach Matt Entz enjoyed a treat while showcasing Bison Pride in front of Putnam Hall. Even though a lot of people...
newsdakota.com
Former VCSU Student Starring in Upcoming Film “Paul’s Promise”
LOS ANGELES, CA (NewsDakota.com) – A former Valley City State University student will be starring in an upcoming film. Josef Cannon, who ran Track & Cross Country under Dave Bass/Larry Grooters. He also played basketball under Darrell Anderson in the early 80’s. Today, Cannon is an award winning actor in Hollywood.
lakesarearadio.net
WE Fest Announces 2023 Headliners
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Morgan Wallen, Brad Paisley, Kane Brown and Brothers Osborne will headline WE Fest next summer. The three-day country music festival returns to Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes for its 40th year August 3-5, 2023. It’s Wallen’s first appearance at WE Fest. Brown last appeared...
kvrr.com
NDSU students giving back to the community
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Students say the event adds even more camaraderie and unity between NDSU and the community. “Homecoming is a great time, we get alumni coming back on campus, you get a lot more people really excited about NDSU in general. So when you get to see students going out into the community during homecoming week, it just grows that bond that much stronger,” said Zach Brusseau, NDSU Volunteer Network, Event Coordinator.
kvrr.com
NDSU Volleyball: Bison Beat Yotes in Fargo
FARGO– NDSU Volleyball defeated South Dakota 3 sets to 2.
kvrr.com
Final Moorhead Farmers Market to end their year
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR)-It’s the last Tuesday of the season for the Moorhead Farmers market which provides a chance for people to come and buy fresh homegrown products from local vendors. Many were out grabbing their pumpkins for Halloween, one kind vendor was handing them out to anyone who wanted...
kvrr.com
International Potluck brings diverse communities together
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — United by food, diverse cultures integrate with one another at an international potluck event in Moorhead. Cultural Diversity Resources, a non-profit based in downtown Fargo, hosted the event at MB Johnson Park as part of this year’s Welcoming Week. Their mission is to serve...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Fargo (ND)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Fargo, ND?. Fargo, North Dakota, United States, is a historic city that no one should miss visiting. Fargo is the seat of Cass County in North Dakota. Fargo is the most populated in North Dakota, having a population...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
kvrr.com
We Talk Spirits With The Long Island Medium Before Her Grand Forks Appearance
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fans of the Long Island Medium get a chance to see her live and in action Thursday night at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks. Wednesday afternoon, TJ Nelson had a chance to talk with Theresa Caputo about talking to the dead. “Maybe you...
valleynewslive.com
TSA PreCheck is now available for travelers
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hector International Airport is inviting travelers to enroll in the popular TSA PreCheck expedited screening program. The program identifies low risk travelers and creates a more efficient way to go through airport security. With the PreCheck, there is no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1...
kvrr.com
Process Begins To Build Fargo’s 8th Fire Station By 2024
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Preliminary work is underway for Fargo’s 8th fire station to be built on 3.5 acres along 64th Avenue and 33rd Street South. Fire Chief Steve Dirksen says bidding will happen this fall and construction should start in the spring. The hope is to open...
valleynewslive.com
Bird flu confirmed in commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County
RANSOM COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in a commercial turkey and chicken flock in Ransom County, North Dakota. The detection extends the suspension of poultry/bird events in Ransom and the adjoining counties of Barnes, Cass and Richland, which were currently under suspension from a late August finding in Cass County.
kfgo.com
Fargo area residents targeted in ‘spoofing’ phone scam
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KFGO) – Devils Lake Police say scammers spoofing the phone number of the Lake Region Law Enforcement Center and using the name of a purported DLPD member may be targeting the Fargo area with a gift card scam. Police say they received more than half a...
lakesarearadio.net
Access to Several Detroit Lakes Businesses Limited, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Access to a number of Detroit Lakes Businesses Tuesday will be limited due to ongoing construction on West Lake Drive. The city of Detroit Lakes expects access to Voyageur Lanes, Go Go Rental and Breezy Shores to only be accessible by Country Road 6, then south on West Lake Drive until 6 p.m.
2 people and 2 dogs found dead inside northern Minnesota home
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. – A woman, man and two dogs were found dead inside a northern Minnesota residence Tuesday morning.Deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office made the tragic discovery inside the home in Lakeview Township.The sheriff's office says this appears to be an "isolated event," and the names of the victims are being withheld as the investigation continues. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting.
fox9.com
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
kfgo.com
North Dakota Patrol rolls out ‘less conspicuous’ SUV
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and equipped with hidden lights rather than an external light bar. The less conspicuous SUV will make it easier for troopers to detect aggressive drivers and...
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at 25395 County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
School bus carrying students plunges into river southwest of Fargo
Students and a bus driver were injured when the school bus they were in crashed and plunged into a river southwest of Fargo on Friday. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the bus driver with the Enderlin Area School District crashed at about 4:11 p.m. The bus was eastbound on 50th Street in rural Leonard when it went through a guardrail east of 146th St. SE and then down a ditch, over an embankment and into the Maple River.
