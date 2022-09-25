Read full article on original website
SMU visit impresses 2025 4-star PF Parker Jefferson
2025 Waxahachie (Tex.) four-star power forward Parker Jefferson wrapped up an SMU unofficial visit this weekend. Where do the Mustangs stand after the visit?
Fort Bend Star
Marshall regains mojo with 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves
After a stagnant few weeks, Marshall’s offense looks to have found its mojo once again. The Buffalos have begun flashing what fans have become accustomed to seeing in recent seasons during a recent two-game winning streak, including last week’s 35-14 win over Port Neches Groves in their District 9-5A opener.
Bakersfield Californian
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6...
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Andalusia Star News
Straughn battles unbeaten Houston Academy in crucial region contest
After falling for the first time this year, Straughn (4-1, 3-0 3A Region 2) hopes for a vital region win in a visit to Houston Academy (5-0, 3-0) Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. The two teams will face one another for the fifth time overall. The Tigers maintain a 3-1 lead since the 2016 season and have won two road wins over the Raiders in the series.
KTLO
J.V. Bombers roll over Houston, Mo.
The Mountain Home High School junior varsity football team is now 4-0 on the season after a 41-0 win at Houston, Missouri Monday night. Caleb Foster threw two touchdown passes and ran for another, Corwin Morris was on the receiving end of both T.D. passes, Brenton Setzer ran for one touchdown and threw one to Orion Reuscher.
Daily Memphian high school honor roll: Fang leads the way for Houston soccer
The Houston senior scores two goals in a victory over Bartlett to help keep her squad undefeated.
Look: Austin Westlake rallies for 35-20 win over rival Lake Travis, extends 44-game winning streak
Led by Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek and Notre Dame commit Jaden Greathouse, Westlake rallied for a 25-20 win over Lake Travis in their 6A Texas high school football rivalry game
