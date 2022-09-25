Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Atlanta-Washington Runs
Nationals first. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Lane Thomas out at second. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging. Luke Voit doubles to deep left field. CJ Abrams scores. Alex Call grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
Bakersfield Californian
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs third. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Christopher Morel homers to right field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Rhys Hoskins. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
Bakersfield Californian
Yanks clinch AL East as Judge stalls; Cards claim NL Central
TORONTO (AP) — Aaron Judge walked four times and stayed at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League record, as the New York Yankees clinched the AL East title by beating the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 Tuesday night. The Yankees celebrated their 20th division championship,...
