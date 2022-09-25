ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1

E_McKinstry (3). DP_Philadelphia 2, Chicago 3. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3. 2B_Harper (28), Contreras (22), Gomes (10). HR_Morel (15). Hughes pitched to 1 batter in the 9th. Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Charlie Ramos. T_2:15. A_32,069 (41,649).
CHICAGO, IL
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
CINCINNATI, OH
Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .328; McNeil, New York, .319; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; M.Machado, San Diego, .299; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .299; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .288; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .283. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 112; Freeman, Los Angeles, 111; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
MLB
NHL Preseason Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Colorado, 9 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Carolina...
NHL
Thunder acquire forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. The 6-foot-9 Harkless averaged 4.6...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

