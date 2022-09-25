ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

FOX40

Early morning Stockton shooting kills man

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say

CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
CERES, CA
Fox40

1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church

MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
MODESTO, CA
#Violent Crime
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
STOCKTON, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
LODI, CA
FOX40

Pregnant woman died after being stabbed in Lodi

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a pregnant woman died after being found with a stab wound, according to the Lodi Police Department. According to police, just after midnight officers received a call where a woman was reported to have been either stabbed or shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found a […]
LODI, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash

Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
LODI, CA
KSBW.com

One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
HOLLISTER, CA
KCRA.com

Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder

PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
PATTERSON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Gilroy Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police need the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old. Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot School on Monday at 2:30 p.m., according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack with mushrooms on it. Gilroy Police ask anyone who The post Gilroy Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl appeared first on KION546.
GILROY, CA
