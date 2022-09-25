Read full article on original website
Early morning Stockton shooting kills man
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that an early morning shooting on Tuesday left one man dead. When officers arrived to the 900 block of Porter Avenue at 1:51 a.m. they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk that had been shot, according to police. Police said that they attempted life-saving measures […]
KCRA.com
Family demanding answers from Ceres police about handling of missing person report
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Filling seats and lining the entire back wall of the Ceres City Council chambers, friends and loved ones of Erika Lopez showed up by the dozens at Monday's council meeting. People close to Lopez, who family and friends said was reported missing to the Ceres Police...
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
Modesto Police: Woman found dead in car was likely missing person from Ceres
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman found dead in a Modesto parking lot Saturday is likely a person who had been reported missing to authorities in Ceres, officials with the Modesto Police Department said in a Facebook post Sunday. Just after 3 p.m. Saturday, Modesto police officers were sent to...
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
KCRA.com
25-year-old pregnant woman killed in Lodi stabbing is identified; 16-year-old is arrested
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was stabbed to death in Lodi and her boyfriend was wounded following a house party over the weekend, police said. A 16-year-old female was arrested in connection with the case, Lodi police said Monday afternoon. She will be booked into the Peterson Juvenile Hall on a homicide charge.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
CBS News
Woman found dead inside car in Modesto
The car was found parked at Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Rd. The identification of the woman hasn't been released by police.
Police arrest teenager in connection to death of a woman and her unborn child
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Police Department said officers arrested a 16-year-old girl on Monday in connection to a fatal stabbing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child. Before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, police said the stabbing was being investigated as a double homicide since the woman’s unborn child died. The police identified […]
Pregnant woman died after being stabbed in Lodi
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning a pregnant woman died after being found with a stab wound, according to the Lodi Police Department. According to police, just after midnight officers received a call where a woman was reported to have been either stabbed or shot. When officers arrived on the scene they found a […]
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi
LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
Student who was hit by fire extinguisher recovering after the attack
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Monterey Trail High School student, who was beaten with a fire extinguisher by a classmate, has had a tough road to recovery. A video of the incident was caught on video in August and was immediately posted to social media. It’s a moment that Kawame Curry Junior can barely […]
KSBW.com
One person injured following shooting at house in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. — An early morning shooting in Hollister has left one person injured. According to Hollister police, there was a shooting at 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 100 block of Peartree Lane. Investigators say a home was shot at several times and one person inside the house...
KCRA.com
Stanislaus County homeowner shoots, kills drunk intruder
PATTERSON, Calif. — A homeowner in Patterson shot and killed a drunk intruder who was trying to break into their home and was fighting with her husband, authorities said. The shooting happened on Saturday around 10:20 p.m. on Ashwood Lane, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said. Officers arrived to...
Gilroy Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Gilroy Police need the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old. Elvia Escobedo was last seen at Eliot School on Monday at 2:30 p.m., according to police. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater, black shorts, black Nike shoes, and a black backpack with mushrooms on it. Gilroy Police ask anyone who The post Gilroy Police looking for missing 9-year-old girl appeared first on KION546.
