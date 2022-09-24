ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware Give Hampton First Lost Of The Season

By SAM Quick
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUH1I_0i9FYiIi00

Delaware was dominant in Saturday evening’s matchup against Hampton. Delaware’s offense put up 35 points, while their defense kept the opposing offense completely out of end zone in their 35-3 rout.

Nolan Henderson led Delaware’s aerial attack with 296 yards and five touchdown passes. The Blue Hens piled up 448 yards in an efficient offensive performance. On top of that, Delaware’s defense showed out, limiting Hampton to just 2.1 yards per rush and 4.7 yards per pass attempt.

Photo from Delaware Athletics Facebook

Hampton had to make every yard count on Saturday, only mustering 189 total yards. They also struggled to take drives all the way to the endzone, with all of their points coming from field goals. Jadakis Bonds was a bright spot for the offense, putting up 44 yards receiving on the day to lead Hampton’s pass-catchers.

The Blue Hens improves their record to 4-0 with the win . They will get their next test when they welcome Towson to Delaware Stadium on Oct. 1. The loss was a setback for Hampton, who had put together a string of wins heading into today’s game . Thankfully they’ll have extra time to make corrections before their Oct. 8 contest against Maine.

The post Delaware Give Hampton First Lost Of The Season appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

