ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Police respond to Oglethorpe Mall parking lot for shooting investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday in the Oglethorpe Mall parking lot facing Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. Savannah Police tweeted the shooting victim went to a nearby fitness trailer to get help...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garden City, GA
Garden City, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WTGS

Man wanted in Candler County for kidnapping investigation

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Candler County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for a man who's wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping investigation. According to the sheriff's office, Clayton Lang fled from officials and is considered armed. In addition to being wanted in connection to a kidnapping investigation, Lang has multiple outstanding arrest warrants in other counties.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WSAV News 3

Teen injured in Sunday night shooting in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Bluffton Sunday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 3 Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood in Bluffton. Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old Hardeeville […]
BLUFFTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.  According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.  Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.  Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WSAV News 3

GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Wtoc#Trooper
WRDW-TV

Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting

SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Richmond Hill marina workers prepare for Ian

RICHMOND HILL Ga. (WTOC) - Marina workers in Richmond Hill are working to take boats out of the water before any impacts from Ian. Staff at Ft. McAllister Marina say they’ve been working ahead of the storm to take boats out of the water as Richmond Hill fire officials are warning people in this area to be prepared.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSAV News 3

SPD: Missing woman located

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Savannah Police find missing 26-year-old woman

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday morning headlines. Update: The Savannah Police Department said Ducey has been located. Initial report: Savannah Police are looking for a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m....
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy