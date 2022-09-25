Read full article on original website
Police respond to Oglethorpe Mall parking lot for shooting investigation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday in the Oglethorpe Mall parking lot facing Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. Savannah Police tweeted the shooting victim went to a nearby fitness trailer to get help...
Police arrest 2 more suspects in connection to deadly July shooting at gas station
Editor’s note: This story was originally published on Sept. 21. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested two more suspects in connection to a deadly July shooting at a gas station. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20 was arrested in Allendale, South Carolina on Sept. 22 and Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20 turned […]
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
Police investigating shooting at fitness center at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday at the Crunch Fitness on Abercorn Street. A man received a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the thigh. The fitness center is attached to the Oglethorpe Mall. No further information was provided by police.
Bluffton 16-year-old suspect arrested for attempted murder in weekend shooting
A 16-year-old suspect is facing charges after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies arrived to the scene around 8:40...
Man wanted in Candler County for kidnapping investigation
CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Candler County Sheriff's Office announced they're looking for a man who's wanted in connection to an ongoing kidnapping investigation. According to the sheriff's office, Clayton Lang fled from officials and is considered armed. In addition to being wanted in connection to a kidnapping investigation, Lang has multiple outstanding arrest warrants in other counties.
SPD searching for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault suspect. Police say on Sept. 20 at 5:50 p.m. near Bull and Jones streets, the suspect touched a victim in an inappropriate manner. Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect should contact […]
Investigators: Teen shot outside home by Bluffton Parkway, hospitalized in Savannah
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday night in Bluffton. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, a 17-year-old Hardeeville resident was injured at 3 Woodland Court, in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood off of Bluffton Parkway. Deputies...
Teen injured in Sunday night shooting in Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in Bluffton Sunday night. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting in the area of 3 Woodland Court in The Retreat at Grande Oaks neighborhood in Bluffton. Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-year-old Hardeeville […]
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting at The Retreat at Grande Oaks
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old Sunday around 8:40 p.m. Police responded to The Retreat at Grande Oaks, and learned a teenager was shot while sitting in a car outside a home. Witnesses reported seeing two other males...
Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street. Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
Screven County slaying blamed on dispute over dog shooting
SYLVANIA, Ga. - A dispute over a wounded dog turned deadly for a man in Screven County who became the 41st known victim of a deadly crime surge that’s been sweeping the CSRA. This latest deadly shooting happened around 12:11 p.m. Sunday on Friendship Road in a mobile home...
‘It was a little difficult:’ Drivers reacting to Richmond Hill railroad crossing construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Work continues Monday night on a Richmond Hill railroad crossing that’s expected to have widespread traffic impacts across the city this week. Crews say they’re completely repairing the crossing, which is causing traffic troubles across town. CSX crews say work on the railroad crossing replacement began early this Monday morning.
Richmond Hill marina workers prepare for Ian
RICHMOND HILL Ga. (WTOC) - Marina workers in Richmond Hill are working to take boats out of the water before any impacts from Ian. Staff at Ft. McAllister Marina say they’ve been working ahead of the storm to take boats out of the water as Richmond Hill fire officials are warning people in this area to be prepared.
‘It’s not just us’: Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office working through staffing shortage
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In a jail with a population of 1,286 inmates, Chatham County is short a lot of the people they need to run it. “It’s not just us,” said Sheriff John Wilcher. “It’s everybody.”. Sheriff John Wilcher and his recruiting team have...
Fla. evacuees stopping at Richmond Hill gas station ahead of Ian’s landfall
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Evacuations from parts of Florida are underway. Many families from Florida are looking to avoid any potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. And they’re using gas stations like the one just off I-95 in Richmond Hill to fill up their tanks before continuing on. “I...
SPD: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say a missing woman was located. According to the Savannah Police Department, Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy, was reported missing on Sunday. SPD announced she had been found late Sunday night.
UPDATE: Savannah Police find missing 26-year-old woman
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday morning headlines. Update: The Savannah Police Department said Ducey has been located. Initial report: Savannah Police are looking for a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m....
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
