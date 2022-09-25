ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevius: 49ers, what was wrong with Jimmy Garoppolo in the 1st place?

By CW NEVIUS THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
Let’s face it, Jimmy Garoppolo is going to be the story in Sunday night’s 49ers game in Denver.

It’s irresistible. We locals already know it, but a national TV audience will get to hear the long, strange trip of Jimmy G. There’s the push-in-all-the-chips drafting of Trey Lance in 2021. The announcement by Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch that “this is Trey’s team now.” Which was followed by a farewell press conference by Garoppolo.

There were the unvarnished, public and unsuccessful attempts to trade him. And then, astonishingly, the announcement that he’d re-upped with the 49ers as the backup.

And now this — Lance getting injured in Game 2 and Garoppolo taking over and looking like he’d never missed a beat.

It’s made-for-TV drama.

Of course, it is possible that he will flop against the Broncos. He could throw interceptions, fail to move the ball and take too many sacks.

But that’s not his history. If he leads the 49ers to a win over Denver — a team that lost to Seattle last week — it will not only improve his win-loss record with San Francisco to 32-15, it will restore stability to a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Asked what it was like having Garoppolo back at quarterback, Kyle Juszczyk said it “felt like Niners football.”

Presumably that meant back to the winning team that has been to the Super Bowl and two NFC championship games in the previous three years. And, if Garoppolo can re-summon that magic — and stay healthy — to get the 49ers into the playoffs, Team Shana-Lynch is going to have to answer a very tricky question:

What was wrong with Garoppolo again?

Let’s return to those giddy days in February of 2018, when the team gave Garoppolo a $137.5 million deal that made him — at the time — the highest-paid player in the NFL.

The assumption then was that he was the franchise quarterback of the future.

And oddly enough, despite trolling from some pundits and fans, that’s what he’s been. When Garoppolo is healthy and plays most of the games, the team wins. That’s just math.

The 49ers felt the need to blow that dynamic up in 2021 when they mortgaged the farm (or at least the next three drafts) by giving up three first-rounders to pick Lance. He could run, they said, had a big arm and was a heady, coachable player.

The Excitables bought into that in a big way. As has been true since the days of John Brodie, the most popular player in town is always the young, promising backup quarterback.

In the month of August, according to Caesars Sportsbook, Lance was the most popular MVP bet in all of football.

This despite a remarkably small sample size. Lance only started two games in last year’s rookie season and played in six. And frankly, although he had moments, his play did not light up the sky.

There have been doubts. Passing accuracy has become a constant concern. And now there are even murmurs that Shanahan has been running him up the middle because he doesn’t have that Justin Fields speed to get outside.

The Excitables were undeterred. The reason he wasn’t playing great, they say, was that the 49ers didn’t play him enough last year. (Typically, you have to play your way into a starting job, rather than being handed a spot so you can learn on the job, but whatever.)

Anyhow, that’s where we were last Sunday when Lance’s ankle succumbed to the pressure of a 340-pound defender crashing down on it.

Questions about the injury, and the fact that when Lance was in games he was running the ball at historically high numbers, made the usually calm Shanahan snap a bit.

But frankly, when paid observers raise an alarm that something bad is going to happen if Shanahan persisted in running Lance so often, and when Shanahan persisted, that bad thing happened, you pretty much forfeit the right to be testy.

Anyhow, Lance is out for the year. When he returns in 2023, it will be the third year of his four-year contract. In that time he will have started three games and played in seven. Questions about his skill set have not been answered.

And now this is Jimmy G’s team ... again.

We pretty much know what to expect. Even a casual 49ers fan could probably give you a scouting report.

He’s not mobile. If forced out of the pocket, even he admits he wishes he was more effective.

But he stands in there — the first pass he threw last week was released an instant before he was knocked Jimmy over teakettle. and it was completed. It was the first of five in a row, including a touchdown.

He’s been surprisingly effective at end-of-the-game drives. Pro Football Reference has him with 10 fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drives since he arrived at the 49ers in 2017.

You’ll hear critics call Garoppolo a turnover machine. But last year he ranked 14th in the NFL in interceptions with 12. That’s ahead of Josh Allen (15), Justin Herbert (15) and Joe Burrow (15). Granted, Garoppolo only played 15 games, but that’s more than Lamar Jackson (12 games) and Sam Darnold (12) and they both threw more picks.

He’s not durable. He’s got a history of injuries, although he played through them at the end of last year.

But if he makes it through this year healthy and plays to his usual standard, he’ll be much in demand at the end of the season. Do you think Carolina would rather have Garoppolo now than newly acquired Baker Mayfield, who last week admitted he has “not been good enough” for the 0-2 Panthers?

A lot of teams could be looking at Garoppolo when he becomes a free agent. Even the 49ers.

And a lot of them will be asking:

What was wrong with Jimmy G again?

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

