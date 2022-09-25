Read full article on original website
LightBrownSuga
2d ago
Thank you God! Kids have a mind of their own these days and people are crazy. Make sure your kids tell you where they at and who they with. Also put a tracking app on their phone so you know their location.
Alert Issued For Man Wanted For Assault With Blunt Object, Robbery In Montgomery County
More than a month after an assault and robbery in Maryland, police in Montgomery County released surveillance photos on Tuesday, Sept. 27 of a wanted man who allegedly cold-cocked his victim and stole a cellphone. Detectives from the department's 3rd District Investigative Section are seeking the public's assistance in identifying...
WGAL
Police seek woman who robbed Franklin County bank
SAINT THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are looking for a bank robber. Troopers said a woman held up the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West in St. Thomas Township around 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 19. The woman handed the bank teller a duffle...
Chambersburg Boy Went Missing Over 1 Week Ago: Police
A boy has been missing from his central Pennsylvania home for over a week, police say. Scalino Dieujuste was last seen by his guardians on Sept. 15, according to Chambersburg police. No description or information about his possible whereabouts was released. Anyone with information on Dieujuste's whereabouts is asked to...
mocoshow.com
Concern for Missing Twenty-Four-Year-Old Man
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 6th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 24-year-old from Gaithersburg. Queinton Isaiah Twine was last seen on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 500 block of Carousel Ct. Twine is approximately 6-feet,...
WRIC TV
Prince William Police looking for domestic assault suspect
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say assaulted a woman in an apartment and tried to prevent her from leaving. According to police, officers responded to a house on the 5700 block of Rockcliff Lane...
Woman hit by car while running from police in Prince William
A pedestrian who ran into traffic fleeing police on Wednesday night in Woodbridge was hit and injured by a car.
Child Charged After Stabbing Multiple People In Maryland
Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives. Both victims were...
WJLA
Va. teen pens heartbreaking apology to mom after wrecking her car. Now, he needs your help
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Fairfax County, Va. teen wrote a heartbreaking apology letter to his mom on GoFundMe after he wrecked her car in an accident leaving her desperate for help. Jordan Jennings, 19, made a plea to anyone who would read that he needed help to get his...
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
WJLA
Police search for driver in Prince George's County alleged road rage shooting
OXON HILL, Md. (7News) — Maryland State Police are looking for the driver suspected in an alleged road rage shooting near National Harbor in Prince George's County Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on September 23, 2022. The victim told officers...
WJLA
Woman assaulted during robbery in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police officers are at the scene of a reported robbery Monday afternoon. The incident happened in the 13200 block of Leadcrest Lane, police said. A woman was assaulted by a suspect police say took property and fled the scene. At this time, police...
Police: Victim of deadly Virginia motorcycle crash was discovered possible days later
The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Virginia was discovered in what could have been days after the crash that killed him, according to Virginia State Police.
WJLA
Student charged as adult for bringing loaded gun to Prince George's County high school
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — A 17-year-old student at Surrattsville High School is facing serious charges after bringing a loaded handgun to school on Monday, according to Prince George's County Police Department. On Monday afternoon, Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel stopped a student after suspecting that he may...
WRIC TV
Armed man shot by off-duty federal agent in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man who police say was walking along a road in Prince William and pointing a gun at passing drivers was shot by an off-duty federal agent who confronted him. According to a statement from the Prince William County Police Department, on the...
WJLA
No injuries after cars crash into grassy median on I-95 in Prince George's County
NORTH LAUREL, Md. (7News) — One lane of I-95 northbound in Prince George's County is closed Wednesday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, according to MDOT. The collision happened at around 5:48 a.m. 7News' Britt Waters reports two cars crashed into the wooded area of the median on Brooklyn Bridge...
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
bethesdamagazine.com
Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring evacuated after reported brush fire
A Kohl’s department store in Silver Spring was evacuated Tuesday when a brush fire damaged the outside of the building, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman. The store, at 12024 Cherry Hill Road, caught fire and then was evacuated, Fire & Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer...
Police: 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman Missing Since Friday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who has been missing since Friday. Adelia Bonilla Lainez was last seen on Friday, September 23, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., in the 1900 block of Seminary Rd. in Silver Spring, MCPD said in a news release. Lainez is approximately 5 feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs 108 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, red t-shirt, and red leggings.
WJLA
Man found shot inside car in SW DC, taken to hospital: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police responded to another shooting Monday morning. At 8:37 a.m., officers were called to 925 Frontage Street SW, where they found a man unconscious but breathing. When 7News crews arrived on the scene, our photographer saw a man being taken out of the driver's side...
