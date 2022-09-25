Read full article on original website
♡ Pamela ♡
2d ago
The young folks doing these crimes don't need a hug or sympathy. They need to be caught, taken away and scared straight. Every day, everywhere kids are committing crimes and for what? What are they getting out of it?
Reply
14
jerry j
2d ago
not to offend anybody cuz you might hurt somebody's little feelings but they need to come back with stop and frisk and watch how many guns you get off the street
Reply
11
1207
2d ago
So now there's 2 juvenile boys running around the city with a gun or maybe has sold it, guess people should put a tracker on there guns, time for parents to be charge and set a heavy fine maybe then they keep a track on there kids.
Reply
8
