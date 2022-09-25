ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

♡ Pamela ♡
2d ago

The young folks doing these crimes don't need a hug or sympathy. They need to be caught, taken away and scared straight. Every day, everywhere kids are committing crimes and for what? What are they getting out of it?

jerry j
2d ago

not to offend anybody cuz you might hurt somebody's little feelings but they need to come back with stop and frisk and watch how many guns you get off the street

2d ago

So now there's 2 juvenile boys running around the city with a gun or maybe has sold it, guess people should put a tracker on there guns, time for parents to be charge and set a heavy fine maybe then they keep a track on there kids.

foxbaltimore.com

Records show suspect wanted in Baltimore man's murder had unserved warrant

WASHINGTON (WBFF) — New questions are emerging as the search continues for a wanted murder suspect accused of firing at police in Washington. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Ames Street, Northeast, early Tuesday morning after police said a woman recognized Avery Miler and alerted authorities to his location.
Nottingham MD

Juvenile charged in connection with Baltimore County stabbing

COCKEYSVILLE, MD—Baltimore County detectives have charged a juvenile in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Sunday evening. At just before 7:30 p.m. on September 25, police responded to the 300-block of Lord Byron Lane (21030) for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived and located at least two victims who...
Wbaltv.com

2 men, 15-year-old boy shot in northeast Baltimore, police say

Two men and a teenage boy were shot Monday afternoon in northeast Baltimore, city police said. City police said officers responded to the 1800 block of East 28th Street to investigate a shot Spotter alert for gunfire just before 3 p.m. Officers arrived and found two men, ages 23 and...
CBS Baltimore

Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury

BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
WUSA9

DC Police investigate Northeast shooting as homicide

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a homicide in Northeast, D.C. after a man found with multiple gunshot wounds died. Officials report that a shooting took place in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, NE around 3 p.m. Monday. The man was shot multiple times, including at least once in the leg. No further details have been given about the shooting, the victim or any potential suspects.
