Charleston, SC

wpde.com

Man suspected in fraud cases wanted by Georgetown PD

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Georgetown police are looking for Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20. Police say Holmes is wanted in multiple causes of fraud over $50,000. He has several outstanding warrants, police say, stemming from a...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Unrelated shootings left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured on North Charleston street

NORTH CHARLESTON — Police responded Sept. 23 to two unrelated shootings that left one man dead and a woman injured in the span of an hour on the same street. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived to South Kenwood Drive, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, and ran to another apartment, according to an incident report.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night.  According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street.  Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m.  Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

Woman reported missing since Saturday found safe, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 51-year-old woman reported missing Monday by her family has been located. The woman had last been seen by family members on Saturday but they told investigators they had not been heard from since then. She was believed to be without a vehicle...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
BONNEAU, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
counton2.com

GCSO searching for missing woman

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

No charges expected after man fatally shoots father in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

