wpde.com
Man suspected in fraud cases wanted by Georgetown PD
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Authorities in Georgetown County are asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Georgetown police are looking for Miguel Ludacris Holmes, 20. Police say Holmes is wanted in multiple causes of fraud over $50,000. He has several outstanding warrants, police say, stemming from a...
live5news.com
Family of bicyclist killed in Goose Creek hit and run seeks justice
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month is hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward with answers. Wyatt Dobbs, 43, was riding his bike down Crowfield Boulevard Thursday night when a car struck him and fled the scene. Moments later, a second car ran him over. Investigators say he died from his injuries.
live5news.com
Deputies investigate deadly Williamsburg Co. shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say an investigation into a deadly shooting is underway after a car shot into another car. The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Manning Highway near Mary Road in the Salters area on Sept. 17 about a shooting. Deputies say they...
The Post and Courier
Unrelated shootings left 1 man dead, 1 woman injured on North Charleston street
NORTH CHARLESTON — Police responded Sept. 23 to two unrelated shootings that left one man dead and a woman injured in the span of an hour on the same street. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived to South Kenwood Drive, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, and ran to another apartment, according to an incident report.
counton2.com
Family suing Colleton County Sheriff’s Office over fatal officer-involved shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a man who died in May after being shot by a Colleton County deputy has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The lawsuit was filed by the McLeod Law Group on behalf of the...
Man allegedly shot in the foot, police investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in Walterboro are investigating a reported shooting that happened Thursday night. According to Colleton County Fire Rescue, crews responded to reports of a shooting at North Lemacks Street and Wiley Street. Fire Rescue was dispatched to the scene at 8:21 p.m. Upon arrival, responders found an adult male with […]
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
live5news.com
Police investigate death of Moncks Corner woman found after fire
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 65-year-old woman discovered in a Moncks Corner home on Thursday. Susie Kochever was found inside a home on Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Kochever was found after firefighters responded to the home for a...
The Post and Courier
Coroner IDs woman, 65, dead in apparent homicide after Moncks Corner apartment fire
MONCKS CORNER — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the 65-year-old woman found dead in an apparent homicide last week after a fire at her apartment. Susie Kochever's body was found Sept. 22 in a residence off Bonnoitt Street, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, he added.
live5news.com
Woman reported missing since Saturday found safe, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 51-year-old woman reported missing Monday by her family has been located. The woman had last been seen by family members on Saturday but they told investigators they had not been heard from since then. She was believed to be without a vehicle...
Victim ID’d in deadly Bonneau crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man killed in a Saturday crash in the Bonneau area is identified by the Berkeley County Coroner. Coroner Darnell Hartwell identifies David Condra, 53, of Bonneau who was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. On September 24, Condra sustained fatal injuries in a single-vehicle accident. An investigation […]
Coroner: Juvenile killed in shooting at South Carolina Taco Bell
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — A juvenile has died following a Thursday night shooting at Taco Bell in Goose Creek, South Carolina. Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell did not identify the victim due to his age but said he was a 17-year-old male. Law enforcement responded at about 10 p.m. to the restaurant […]
holycitysinner.com
McLeod Law Group Files Civil Rights Lawsuit Against Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the Shooting Death of William “Jerry” Crosby
The McLeod Law Group, on behalf of the Estate of William “Jerry” Crosby, today filed a Summons and Complaint in the Colleton County Court of Common Pleas for the untimely and wrongful death of life-long Walterboro resident Jerry Crosby. As alleged in the filed complaints, on Sunday evening...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of fatal Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-car crash in Summerville. Vernon L. Campbell, 34, from Awendaw was found in his vehicle in a wooded area near the intersection of Trolley Road and Beverly Drive on Sunday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
counton2.com
GCSO searching for missing woman
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching for an autistic woman who is missing from her home on Rio Vista Avenue. According to GCSO, Janie Mihalakis (25) left a note for her parents around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday saying she was running away. She...
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
Moncks Corner Woman’s Death Ruled A Homicide: Coroner
The victim has been identified as Susie Kochever, 65, of Moncks Corner. The post Moncks Corner Woman’s Death Ruled A Homicide: Coroner appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Crash impacts traffic near Trolley Rd Monday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of an overturned vehicle on Trolley Road Monday morning. Summerville Police Department confirmed with News 2 that officers responded to a collision on Trolley Road just before 10 a.m. SPD says the crash happened on Trolley Road near Beverly Drive. One vehicle overturned as a result […]
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
The Post and Courier
No charges expected after man fatally shoots father in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.
