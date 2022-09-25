NORTH CHARLESTON — Police responded Sept. 23 to two unrelated shootings that left one man dead and a woman injured in the span of an hour on the same street. Just after 4:30 p.m., officers arrived to South Kenwood Drive, where a 29-year-old woman had been shot in the leg. Police believe the woman's boyfriend shot her, and ran to another apartment, according to an incident report.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO