miamivalleytoday.com
Newton, Covington teams, Troy Christian’s Tanner Conklin advance to D-III boys district golf tournament
GREENVILLE — The Newton and Covington golfers advanced on to next week’s D-III district tournament at the Greenville D-III sectional Tuesday at Turtle Creek Golf Course. Newton finished second as a team with a 355 total, four shots behind Arcanum. Brady Downing led Newton with an 84. Other...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tuesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to a 7-0 win over Sidney Tuesday in MVL action. Troy improved to 10-2-1 overall and 5-1 in the MVL. FAIRBORN — The Tippecanoe boys soccer team got an easy road win Tuesday night to remain unbeaten in the MVL.
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe has four champions, wins MVL tennis title
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe girls tennis team wrapped up the MVL title Tuesday at the league tournament. The Red Devils had four firsts and a second to win the team title with 44 points. Troy finished third in the tournament and Piqua finished eighth. In the final standings, Tipp...
miamivalleytoday.com
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup
PIQUA — The Piqua boys soccer team played to a 2-2 tie with Celina Saturday at Wertz Stadium. Nathan Buecker had both goals and Braxton Penrod had both assists. Josh Heath had 15 saves in goal. Northwestern 4,. Milton-Union 1. SPRINGFIELD — The Milton-Union boys soccer team dropped a...
miamivalleytoday.com
Week 7 MVL Football Preview
It will be a renewal of a Miami County rival when Tippecanoe visits Troy Friday night in the Trojans homecoming game. Tippecanoe comes in 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the MVL after a loss to Xenia Friday night, while Troy brings in a three-game winning streak and is 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the MVL.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Baker, Barker crowned at BHS Homecoming
Corbin Baker, left, and Ally Barker were named Bellefontaine High School’s homecoming king and queen, respectively, during the weekend festivities. Corbin was crowned the king at the Saturday evening dance. Ally was named the queen on Friday night before the football game. The 2022 BHS homecoming court included queen candidates Olivia Ullom and Lily Palmer, junior attendant Mia Oppy, freshman attendant Ava Kunze, and king candidates Alex Caudill and Jack Hutchins. About 460 students attended the dance, which was held in the BHS Cafeteria. It’s the largest dance of the school year. (TONY BARRETT PHOTO)
Sidney Daily News
Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival
Another stop on the Point 5K walk/run where participants must spin the wheel and sample whatever beverage the wheel stops at during the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. A large portion of the community turns out to support the Fort Loramie German Heritage Days Festival. The first stop on...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua High School celebrates homecoming
PIQUA – Piqua City Schools will celebrate homecoming this week, Sept. 26 – Oct. 1. To kick off homecoming week students at the high school will participate in daily themes. Each day, the student voted best dressed will be awarded a homecoming dance ticket. Teachers are encouraged to participate in the fun too, said a Piqua City Schools press release. Follow and like the Piqua City Schools Facebook page to see pictures of all the fun.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy 2022 homecoming court announced
The 2022 Troy homecoming court includes, front row from left to right, Nicholas McKibbon, Carter Evans, Nick Kawecki, Colin Stoltz, Connor Hutchinson, Trey Thomas-Ward, Kamron Khatibloo, Connor Moeller, Chris King , John Yelley, and back row from left to right, Kendra Kovacs, Leah Harnish, Hannah Duff, Kara Steinke, Hannah Bridge, Maci Addington, Allison Wolfe, Hannah Brooks, Reagan Duff and Danielle Duff. The king and queen will be announced before Friday’s game against Tippecanoe at Troy Memorial Stadium.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy High School receives Ohio’s third-highest growth index score
TROY – Out of 3,096 schools in the state of Ohio, Troy High School posted the third-highest growth index score on the Ohio Department of Education’s (ODE) annual state report card, which was released last week. Growth index is a measure of a school’s improvement over previous years....
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
miamivalleytoday.com
PAC Executive Director named in Ohio’s Top 500
PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council (PAC) Executive Director Jordan Knepper was named one of Ohio’s Top 500 Most Influential People for his work with the arts council. Knepper has been with PAC for nine years. His journey to PAC was unusual. When he graduated high school, Knepper was...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Community Foundation announces Pitch Piqua finalists
PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation announced the three finalists in its Pitch Piqua charitable grant pitch competition with a $50,000 top prize. The three finalist organizations that will compete for the top prize at the March 2, 2023, culminating event are:. • Edison State Community College — represented...
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
peakofohio.com
Driver injured in two-vehicle crash on north side of the Lake
A driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north side of Indian Lake Saturday evening just before 7 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Zachary Lump, 27, of Lakeview, was southbound on State Route 235, near Flip Flop Cove, when he attempted to turn left into the campground and turned into the path of Steven Elling, 35, of New Richmond.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Civic Theatre 2022-23 season starts Sept. 30
TROY — The 2022-23 Troy Civic Theatre season opens with the non-stop English farce, “See How They Run,” written by Phillip King. “So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. Galloping in and out of the four doors of an English vicarage are an American actor and actress (he is now stationed with the Air Force in England), a cockney maid who has seen too many American movies, an old maid who “touches alcohol for the first time in her life,” four men in clergyman suits presenting the problem of which is which (for disguised as one is an escaped prisoner), and a sedate Bishop aghast at all these goings-on and the trumped up stories they tell him.” (from Concord Theatricals.)
Dayton VA to host annual Veteran event
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton VA Medical Center will hold its 16th annual Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event on Friday. The Stand Down for All U.S. Veterans event will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located at 4100 W. Third St, in Dayton. According to the […]
wnewsj.com
Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran
Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
GALLERY: Aircraft shelter from Hurricane Ian at Wright-Patterson AFB
Residents in the Miami Valley may see more aircraft than normal in the skies as they begin evacuating from several Air Force Bases near where Hurricane Ian is expected to hit.
