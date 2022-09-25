ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg

Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu

David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Photos: Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent perform big in Penn State-Central Michigan game

Ronald Kent Jr. and his Central Michigan football team may not have gotten out of Beaver Stadium with a win Saturday, but the former Harrisburg standout got to flex a little. Literally, Kent Jr., flexed a time or two, especially early on, after making big tackles that helped keep the Chippewas in the game through the early quarters. The former Cougars standout fared well, and his brother, Done Kent, did, too in what turned out to be a 33-14 loss for them.
