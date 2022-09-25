Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWrightsville, PA
Ride the Haunted Pennsylvania Trolley this FallTravel MavenColumbia, PA
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin CountyKristen WaltersDauphin County, PA
3 Historic, Charming Towns Worth Visiting in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Dutch Wonderland launching ‘Happy Hauntings’ and new AquaStadium Halloween 2022 dive show
Dutch Wonderland is launching its Halloween event two weekends earlier than last year. “Happy Hauntings” will be open 1-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30 starting this Saturday, Oct. 1, as well as on Monday, Oct. 10, at the amusement park in Lancaster. The park said it is...
theburgnews.com
Reel Good Time: Family Fishing Day to let residents cast a line in Italian Lake
Next month, families from around Harrisburg can visit Italian Lake to try their hand at a new sport. The city will hold its Family Fishing Day on Oct. 22, offering participants a chance to learn how to fish and cast out a line for themselves. “A lot of people in...
abc27.com
New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Shippensburg
Your guide to plan a visit to Shippensburg! Check out these places to visit the scenic and historic town. Looking for relaxation? Treat yourself to a massage therapy session. Feeling adventurous? Take a hike on one of the trails we’ve located below. There’s plenty to do in the town of Shippensburg for everyone!
WGAL
Visita Hershey & Harrisburg hits the road during National Hispanic Heritage Month
Come visit Dauphin County. That's the message a marketing group is hoping to send to the Latino community during National Hispanic Heritage Month. A traveling billboard has been touring four states and Washington, D.C., and will wrap up with two more stops this weekend. Visit Hershey & Harrisburg teamed up...
Artfully decorated home with 3-tier terrace in Boiling Springs: Cool Spaces
Located in the neighborhood of White Rock Acres is an impeccably maintained home. An artfully decorated interior provides an open living space that is both updated and stylish. The over 4,000 square feet of living space provide a seamless interaction between the indoor and outdoor living spaces. Just inside the...
Fundraiser volleyball game held at Penn State York campus in honor of late player
YORK, Pa. — The first-ever "Gift of Life" fundraiser volleyball game was held at Penn State's York campus Monday night. Girls on the school's volleyball team were remembering their late teammate, Courtney Groft, who died in a car crash last year. The nineteen-year-old was an organ donor, who was...
Dylan Olszyk, Caleb Wasielewski help Boiling Springs boys soccer bounce Gettysburg
Dylan Olszyk and Caleb Wasielewski each scored a goal for Boiling Springs Tuesday in a 2-0 win over Gettysburg. Matt Furlong and Ryan Yunk each added an assist. Noah Mandell had two saves for Boiling Springs and Jake Bernier had five for Gettysburg.
New owners open in landmark Warwick Hotel in Hummelstown with ‘high-quality, flavor first’ menu
David Deimler, owner of The 1762 Kitchen & Cocktails in Hummelstown, recognizes the interest in the former Warwick Hotel, a staple in the town for two centuries. During off-hours, he is quick to introduce himself and even share his cell phone number with prospective diners who stop by with questions about the restaurant that opened a few weeks ago at 12 W. Main St.
Enola chef wins national contest for ‘nightmare’ hot wing
Mager has been the head chef of Center Street Grill for over 10 years. He brought the first-place trophy back to the Midstate from the National Hot Wing Competition in Buffalo for the hottest special wings.
Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham makes Bubbler history, wins Mid-Penn golf title
It wasn’t exactly deja vu for Brooke Graham. But the Boiling Springs’ senior golfer had been in this situation before. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
‘Superhero’ move; reopened pub; Hurricane Ian: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. High: 66; Low: 49. Partly cloudy. Saving the day: Timothy White sometimes pretends to be a superhero, but he became one for real when he stopped a swerving car and saved the driver, who was suffering a medical emergency near Harrisburg.
Kris Shah’s goal at the buzzer helps Middletown salvage a tie in boys soccer battle with Harrisburg
Kris Shah’s first varsity goal could not have come at a better time for Middletown Tuesday. Because that one found the net as the horn sounded, and helped the Blue Raiders tie Harrisburg at 3 in a matchup of the top teams in the Mid-Penn Capital.
Photos: Harrisburg’s Ronald Kent Jr., Donte Kent perform big in Penn State-Central Michigan game
Ronald Kent Jr. and his Central Michigan football team may not have gotten out of Beaver Stadium with a win Saturday, but the former Harrisburg standout got to flex a little. Literally, Kent Jr., flexed a time or two, especially early on, after making big tackles that helped keep the Chippewas in the game through the early quarters. The former Cougars standout fared well, and his brother, Done Kent, did, too in what turned out to be a 33-14 loss for them.
Urban Churn expanding pint sales and opening third central Pa. store
A small-batch Harrisburg ice cream company is growing its brand with pint sales and a new shop. Urban Churn owner Adam Brackbill announced the homemade cream is selling at two Giant stores - 2300 Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township and 6560 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Renovated Isaac’s restaurant adds new craft brewery, menu items at Cumberland County location
A freshly renovated Isaac’s Restaurant in Lemoyne is adding a few new twists to the midstate sandwich shop. For starters, the store (located in the West Shore Plaza at 1200 W. Market Street) is branded as Isaac’s Craft Kitchen & Brewery, and now has a dozen craft beers on tap, created by Isaac’s own brewmasters.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg City Council presents “Unsung Hero” awards to local activists, volunteers
Several Harrisburg activists and volunteers were honored by Harrisburg City Council on Tuesday night. At a legislative session, council members named its four recipients of the 2022 “Unsung Hero” award, which recognizes city residents who have volunteered their time to make the community better. “Each of these people...
Mid-Penn boys soccer stars for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
A couple of Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys soccer Tuesday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown. The Harrisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on September 26, 2022, 21:01:00. The Harrisburg High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on September 27, 2022, 14:30:00.
