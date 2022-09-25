ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Cats, Jayhawks to tip at 8 p.m. in Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s much-anticipated matchup with defending national champion Kansas is now set for an 8 p.m. tip time on Jan. 28. The SEC made the announcement on Tuesday. The game is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge. ESPN will broadcast the matchup from Rupp Arena.
WKYT 27

EKU announces basketball schedule, including matchup with longtime rival, WKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The Eastern Kentucky Colonels released their basketball schedule on Tuesday and it includes a matchup in Richmond with in-state rival Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers, who have won 11 of the last 12 meetings with EKU, will visit Alumni Coliseum/McBrayer Arena on Nov. 10. It’s the first of a four-game series, dubbed “the Battle of the Bluegrass,” between the two schools.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice

College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
gobigbluecountry.com

Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas

We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
WKYT 27

Barion Brown named SEC co-Freshman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
247Sports

What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels

The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Wildcats Today

Kentucky to Open 2022-23 Regular Season Against Howard

One of the final pieces to Kentucky's 2022-23 schedule has been revealed.  The Wildcats will open the regular season on Nov. 7 inside Rupp Arena against the Howard Bison. The game is set for 6:30 p.m. EST and will air on SEC Network.  Howard is coming off a 16-13 season in 2021-22 which ...
z93country.com

Keeneland construction more than doubles capacity for Breeders’ Cup

(LEX 18) — Keeneland has a massive amount of construction going on currently in order to host the Breeders’ Cup. Crews are building five temporary structures called chalets to more than double capacity from around 20,000 to 45,000 fans. “If you come on our grounds, you can’t miss...
Golf Digest

Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday

Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
q95fm.net

Charles “”Chuck”” Davis

Charles “Chuck” Davis, born June 7, 1965 passed away on September 23, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, KY. He was a wonderful man who’s will could move mountains. He will forever be remembered by his family who he loved dearly. A celebration of life...
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
WKYT 27

Ky. Electric Cooperatives prepared to help restore power after Hurricane Ian

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Powerful wind with Hurricane Ian will most likely knock out power for millions of Floridians, which is why Kentucky Electric Cooperatives are preparing to help restore power. Blue Grass Energy in Lawrenceburg is one of 26 electric cooperatives across Kentucky. They are synergizing with cooperatives...
WTVQ

Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch reopens Makerspace

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Public Library’s Eastside Branch celebrated its official reopening of the Makerspace at its Eastside Branch Tuesday with a ribbon cutting. Located on the second floor of Eastside, the Makerspace has a variety of equipment for teens and adults including a tabletop kiln, 3D...
WKYT 27

Lexington company sends large team to help prepare for Hurricane Ian

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency Disaster Services is en route to Florida from Lexington to help ahead of Hurricane Ian’s impact. While the hurricane’s track still has some uncertainties, this isn’t the group’s first hurricane and they know the time to prepare is now. Matthew Daley...
