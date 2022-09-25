Read full article on original website
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on W. Jefferson Blvd
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 4:23 p.m., Dallas Police were asked to respond by Dallas Fire Rescue to a call in the 5000 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard. The preliminary investigation by the Dallas Police Vehicle Crimes Unit determined Antonio Garcia Jojola, 66, was intentionally hit by a vehicle. He died at the scene.
Dallas Police Department seeking leads in fatal shooting on Scyene Road
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking information in a fatal shooting on Scyene Road Saturday night in Dallas. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. According to police, preliminary...
WFAA
Teen shot near high school in Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A teenager has been shot near a high school in Dallas, police said. Police said the shooting happened across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in the Pleasant Grove area. According to police, the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a car. The...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Scyene Road
On September 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The preliminary investigation determined Donnie Davidson, 32, was shot multiple times. Davidson was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue, where he died. The investigation is...
Dallas Police: Two teens shot in separate incidents just a day apart
DALLAS — It was a busy weekend for Dallas police, as two 14-year-olds were shot in incidents just hours apart. One 14-year-old was the victim of a road rage incident, while the other was killed in an alleyway. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Dallas police say, a 14-year-old was...
theeastcountygazette.com
A 14-Year-Old is Shot and Killed in South Dallas in 24 Hours
Dallas police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old. The teen was found in a vacant lot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way in South Dallas around 1:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. Later, he passed away in a Dallas hospital. The victim’s identity remains unknown.
fox4news.com
Police: Dallas man intentionally hit and killed by car, suspected driver arrested
DALLAS - A convicted felon who was on probation for another felony violation is now in jail and charged with murder. Dallas police say Gabriel Lule, 26, got into an argument with a 66-year-old man and purposely ran him over, killing him. The victim's family doesn't understand why Lule would...
Teenager gunned down in a vacant lot near Fair Park and other shootings in Dallas over the weekend
The killer who gunned down a teenager in South Dallas Sunday is still on the run. Police found a badly wounded 14-year-old boy in a vacant lot on Al Lipscomb Way about five blocks from Fair Park. He was rushed to E-R where he was pronounced dead.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Spruce High School Student Shot Near Campus, Shooter At Large
A gunman is at large after shooting a student outside a Dallas high school Tuesday afternoon. Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting across the street from H. Grady Spruce High School in Southeast Dallas at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators said someone in a car opened fire on...
North Richland Hills police searching for suspects in aggravated assault investigation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The North Richland Hills Police Department is seeking public assistance to find 36-year-old Brandon Donte Washington, who is wanted in connection with an assault that happened on Sept. 19. Police say there are three associates who are believed to know Washington's whereabouts within the last 72 hours. Two women and a man are traveling in a silver Jetta, pictured below.A 36-year-old woman was severely inured in the shooting incident that occurred on Sept. 19. Police are asking anyone with information to contact NRHPD Criminal Investigations at 817-427-7049 or to Tarrant County CrimeStoppers at 817-469-8477.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Al Lipscomb Way
On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old male in a vacant lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
Dallas police find 14-year-old mortally wounded in vacant lot
SOUTH DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a 14-year-old was fatally shot in the 2900 block of Al Lipscomb Way. It happened in Fair Park on Sept. 25. Officers found Manual Edwards in a vacant field with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue took the victim to a local hospital, where he died. His mother Cynthia told CBS 11 News, "We need to stop this violence, put these guns down, this don't make no sense, I didn't let my baby play with guns, now he gets killed by a gun."She found out her son was shot after two other teens told her. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214.671.3603 or email patty.belew@dallaspolice.gov.
Reward offered for information on deadly shooting in eastern Dallas
DALLAS — Dallas police and Crime Stoppers are calling on the public to share what they know about a deadly shooting that happened in eastern Dallas Saturday night. Police said they responded to the call at 10 p.m. in the 9600 block of Scyene Road. The victim was identified...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains Discovered, Identified as Missing Woman in Dallas County
Authorities have confirmed that human remains discovered in August 2021 in an unincorporated area near Lancaster belong to a missing woman. According to Dallas County authorities, the remains were discovered in an open field in the 1700 block of Hash Road. The Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences and Dallas Police...
dallasexpress.com
Local Rapper Among Victims in Dallas Shooting
Police said a shooting led to the death of two men in South Dallas on September 22. At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 2800 block of Casey Street, near South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police found the first victim Cory Medina Lucien, 26, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that the incident happened in the 3000 block of Fort Worth Avenue near Westmoreland [..]
Frisco police seek suspects after shootout between victim and catalytic converter thieves
FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) - Frisco police are investigating after a shootout between a man and a group of alleged catalytic converter thieves on Sept. 27. The aggravated assault happened at 5 a.m. in the 2900 block of Parkwood Blvd.While en route to a call for suspicious activity, officers learned that the owner of a parked car had confronted the suspects as they tried to steal the catalytic converter from his car. The victim and at least one of the suspects were armed and fired multiple rounds at each other, police said. All suspects then fled the location in a maroon Dodge Charger. The victim was unharmed, but multiple rounds were fired. Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292.6010. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the Frisco PD app available on Android and iOS devices.
Grapevine woman struck and killed in Southlake; Bedford toddler killed in rear-end crash
A Grapevine woman has been identified as the victim struck and killed by a car in Southlake over the weekend. Investigators say Patricia Cave was hit by a car on Highway 114. She had major injuries when found and died at Baylor Scott & White.
Lewisville police investigating crash that killed 2 pedestrians
LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Lewisville police are investigating after two pedestrians were killed in a crash Tuesday morning.At approximately 6:15 a.m. Sept. 27, a driver heading east on Round Grove Road struck two pedestrians at the intersection of Rockbrook Drive.The driver, a man in his 60s, stopped at the scene. Both pedestrians, a man and a woman believed to be 30 to 40 years old, were killed. Their identities have not been released at this time. Police say investigators are continuing to talk with the driver to determine what happened and that no charges have been determined yet.
fox4news.com
Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas before fiery crash
FORT WORTH, Texas - A weekend pursuit ended with a fiery crash in Dallas after a 30-mile high-speed chase that started in East Fort Worth. "During the pursuit, we requested the assistance of our air support as well as other patrol officers in the area," explained Fort Worth Police Officer Daniel Segura.
