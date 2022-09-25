ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa, MO

#2 Grand View powers past Evangel

By Dan Lucy
 3 days ago

NIXA, Mo–The Evangel Valor faced the number two team in the NAIA national poll, Grand View Saturday night.

The Vikings are 4-0 on the season.

Grand View led 7-0 when they score again, Johnny Sullivan hits Damon Street with this 53 yard touchdown, it’s 14-0 Vikings.

It was 20-0 in the fourth quarter, Grand View driving, but Sullivan is picked off by Athanie Leeviraphan.

That sets up this R.J. Wakley 73 yard touchdown bomb to Michael Murray, that makes it 20-7.

But number two Grand View wins 27-7.

