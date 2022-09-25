Read full article on original website
Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Aggie Wranglers is to spread their love for Texas A&M through teaching and performing their distinctive style of Country-Western dance. Since its start in 1984, the team has taught tens of thousands the basics of country-western dance through free dance classes that...
Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!. A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.
Music fills Aggieland this Fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities. In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year. Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands...
Aggie golf edges No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan tallied a hard-fought 1-up victory over Auburn’s Brendon Valdes to clinch the No. 17 Aggies 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. After losing the first...
Aggies looking to pick it up on offense
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.
A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center. Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.
Midway sweeps Bryan at Viking Gym
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team was unable to build on its 3 set win over Temple last Friday and suffered a 3 set loss to Midway Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Patherettes were able to sweep the match following 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 decision. Bryan...
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
Aggie offense will have to replace Smith’s production
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was proud of how hard his team competed, but he’s not happy with how they played at times. The Aggies continue to struggle offensively. Through the first four games...
Aggies Finish Fourth After Stroke Play; Battle Auburn in Match Play
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Led by another strong effort by junior Daniel Rodrigues, the No. 17 Texas A&M men’s golf team finished fourth after stroke play at SEC Match Play Preview on Monday and will face No. 13 Auburn in match play on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club.
Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
Aggies Drop SEC Road Match at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were defeated in Sunday’s road match against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-0. Luck was not on the Aggies’ side from the beginning of the match at Alabama Soccer Complex as A&M’s Mia Pante ripped a beautiful shot from 14 yards out that faded late and hit the post in the first minute of play.
Johnson Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning. This is the first SEC weekly honor of his career. Johnson led the Aggie defense with 13 tackles in the 23-21 win over...
Aggie Game Recap: Arkansas
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas a&m has now beat Arkansas 10 out of 11 times at the Southwest Classic. while they still have a lot to figure out Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows his team has have heart, character and grit and they proved it in Arlington escaping the 10th ranked Razorbacks 23-21. “There is heart and character in these guys and there is want-to and there’s competitiveness and talent and they can make plays,” said FIsher. “We just have to learn to be consistent.”
Aggies Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
Texas A&M Task Force 1 activated ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas A&M Task Force 1 is gearing up for storms that are expected to make landfall in the Sunshine state this week. The task force is deploying an urban search-and-rescue...
Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a leg injury during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas that could leave him out for the duration of the season. According to multiple reports, Smith fractured his lower right leg and he may need to have...
After breaking the summer drought, another may be starting for the Brazos valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Drought development likely.” That is the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for a period that began September 15th and runs through the end of the year. Just as quick as the Brazos Valley clawed out of the extreme/exceptional drought from the hottest summer of record, a new drought period may be getting underway to kick off the fall season.
Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m. Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers...
Be Remarkable: Meet the Bryan lawman who is a passionate advocate for the special needs community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “With Jason, what you see is what you get. Good guy all the way around.”. That’s how Sue Calhoun describes Bryan Police Department Lieutenant Jason James, a long-time advocate for the special needs community in the Brazos Valley. Lt. James has put in countless...
