College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Aggie Wranglers is to spread their love for Texas A&M through teaching and performing their distinctive style of Country-Western dance. Since its start in 1984, the team has taught tens of thousands the basics of country-western dance through free dance classes that...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Over 4,000 Aggies got their Aggie Rings Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There are 4,400 shiny new Aggie Rings out in the world. Whoop!. A tradition dating back to 1889, the Aggie Ring is the most recognizable symbol of the Aggie Network and is earned after the attainment of 90 hours of undergraduate coursework or reaching predetermined graduate coursework milestones. Aggie Ring Day, in its present form, began in 2000 and is one the most anticipated days in the life of a Texas A&M student.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Music fills Aggieland this Fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities. In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year. Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie golf edges No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan tallied a hard-fought 1-up victory over Auburn’s Brendon Valdes to clinch the No. 17 Aggies 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. After losing the first...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Art, TX
College Station, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies looking to pick it up on offense

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center. Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Midway sweeps Bryan at Viking Gym

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team was unable to build on its 3 set win over Temple last Friday and suffered a 3 set loss to Midway Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Patherettes were able to sweep the match following 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 decision. Bryan...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie offense will have to replace Smith’s production

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Saturday’s 23-21 win over Arkansas, Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said he was proud of how hard his team competed, but he’s not happy with how they played at times. The Aggies continue to struggle offensively. Through the first four games...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M rises six spots to No. 17 in latest AP poll

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team moved up six spots to No. 17 in the Week 5 Associated Press College Football Rankings following the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas. Arkansas tumbled 10 spots in the latest poll, moving from No. 10 to No. 20. The SEC...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Drop SEC Road Match at Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies were defeated in Sunday’s road match against the Alabama Crimson Tide, 3-0. Luck was not on the Aggies’ side from the beginning of the match at Alabama Soccer Complex as A&M’s Mia Pante ripped a beautiful shot from 14 yards out that faded late and hit the post in the first minute of play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KBTX.com

Johnson Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named the Southeastern Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office Monday morning. This is the first SEC weekly honor of his career. Johnson led the Aggie defense with 13 tackles in the 23-21 win over...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie Game Recap: Arkansas

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas a&m has now beat Arkansas 10 out of 11 times at the Southwest Classic. while they still have a lot to figure out Head Coach Jimbo Fisher knows his team has have heart, character and grit and they proved it in Arlington escaping the 10th ranked Razorbacks 23-21. “There is heart and character in these guys and there is want-to and there’s competitiveness and talent and they can make plays,” said FIsher. “We just have to learn to be consistent.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Tied for Fifth After SEC Match Play Day One

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. – Texas A&M junior Daniel Rodrigues was just three strokes off the individual lead and the No. 17 Aggie men’s golf team was tied for fifth at 11-under par after the first two rounds of the SEC Match Play Preview on Sunday at the par 70, 7,204-yard Old Overton Club.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M Task Force 1 activated ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - At the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Texas A&M Task Force 1 is gearing up for storms that are expected to make landfall in the Sunshine state this week. The task force is deploying an urban search-and-rescue...
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

Ainias Smith suffers potential season-ending injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith suffered a leg injury during the Aggies’ 23-21 win over Arkansas that could leave him out for the duration of the season. According to multiple reports, Smith fractured his lower right leg and he may need to have...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

After breaking the summer drought, another may be starting for the Brazos valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - “Drought development likely.” That is the outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for a period that began September 15th and runs through the end of the year. Just as quick as the Brazos Valley clawed out of the extreme/exceptional drought from the hottest summer of record, a new drought period may be getting underway to kick off the fall season.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High Viking Theatre debuting ‘Airness’ this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s almost showtime for Bryan High School students as they kick off the theater season this week. Students and directors are debuting “Airness” Thursday at the Viking Theatre at 7 p.m. Co-director Forrest Gamble said the show is about a group of performers...
BRYAN, TX

