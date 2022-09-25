ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie, WI

nbc15.com

Merrimac ferry to close Wednesday for scheduled maintenance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Merrimac ferry will be shut down for several hours later this week to give crews an opportunity to work on it. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, the ferry will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The agency attributed the closure to regular maintenance and noted that the work had been planned.
MERRIMAC, WI
CBS 58

Portage man sprayed with hot oil in Saukville industrial accident, flown to area hospital

SAUKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Portage man was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning after an accident at Ozaukee County Asphalt Plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, a 53-year-old man was transferring heated oil --used in the production of asphalt-- from a tanker truck to a holding tank, when a failure occurred and the victim was sprayed with oil.
SAUKVILLE, WI
WISN

Man sprayed with hot oil in industrial accident in Ozaukee County

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — A man was seriously injured Tuesday in an industrial accident in the town of Saukville. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said the man was transferring heated oil used in the production of asphalt from a tanker truck to a holding tank when a failure occurred. The...
SAUKVILLE, WI
fox47.com

None injured, caged birds found dead in fire at business north of Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A fire at a business north of Madison prompted a large emergency response Saturday. Crews from Sun Prairie, DeForest, Waunakee, Marshall, Madison and Cottage Grove were sent to the 4600 block of Dovetail Drive just after 4:15 p.m for a reported commercial fire. Black smoke could be seen from the front of the building and flames could be seen in the rear.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Slow-no-wake speed restriction removed from Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is removing the slow-no-wake speed restriction on the Rock River. Rock County deputies removed slow-no-wake signs along the Rock River between Lake Koshkonong and the WBR Townline Road Bridge. The county ordinance says the slow-no-wake rules can be removed when...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane County Parks Department welcomes goats to the team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Parks Department is welcoming two new additions to its team. Resident goats Frankie and Lloyd are helping the department clear out invasive species in the Halfway Prairie Wildlife Area. The parks manager said this will alleviate a lot of manual labor, but allows...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

‘Gateway’ to Madison expected to grow with community-led projects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Incoming developments are expected to lead the transformation of the area surrounding Park Street, dubbed a “gateway into the city.”. The Center for Black Excellence and Culture is one major project in the works. On track to open in fall 2024, the venue will be visible from the Beltline (Hwy 12/18) and located off Park Street.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska

OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify person’s body recovered from Lake Monona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Monona last week as a Milwaukee resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Brian Noll, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager

Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
JANESVILLE, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Adams Co. crash claims life

FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
ADAMS COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
GLENDALE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Passenger dies in crash with dump truck west of Oxford

OXFORD, Wis. — A Wauwatosa woman died Thursday after a crash involving a dump truck, Adams County Sheriff’s officials said Monday. Linda Mueller, 63, was a passenger in an SUV driven by a 64-year-old Wauwatosa man. The pair was traveling west on County Highway I when officials said they ran a stop sign at County Highway G and were struck by a dump truck.
WAUWATOSA, WI
nbc15.com

Passenger killed in Adams Co. crash with dump truck

TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wauwatosa woman died last week when the SUV she was riding in collided with a dump truck on an Adams Co. highway. According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading west on Co. Highway I, in the Town of Jackson, around 8 a.m. last Thursday. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the Co. Highway G intersection and was struck from the right by a southbound dump truck.
WAUWATOSA, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers readying for Hurricane Ian

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Wednesday morning, Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane. Five American Red Cross volunteers based in Wisconsin are already there and ready to assist, while six more are planning to hit the road in the coming days. Red Cross Regional Communications Manager...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
BARABOO, WI

