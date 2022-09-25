Read full article on original website
Related
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's media availability prior to Michigan
Iowa is hosting No. 4 Michigan this Saturday with hopes of continuing the tradition of upsetting top-five teams inside Kinnick Stadium. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Michigan, analyze his offense and much more. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say on Tuesday.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0