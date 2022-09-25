Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO