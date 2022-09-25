Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
New York Mayor Believes There Could be 75,000 Migrants as Tent City is CreatedTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Monmouth County Car Thefts Are A Sign Of Failed Crime PolicyOssiana TepfenhartMonmouth County, NJ
The bizarre story of Albert Einstein's brain, which was stolen hours after his deathMaya DeviPrinceton, NJ
$6.5 Million in Apprenticeship Grants AvailableMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
By the numbers: How No. 4 Michigan, Iowa stack up statistically ahead of matchup
The Michgan football team takes its show on the road Saturday, as is travels to take on Iowa in one of its tougher tests of the season. In Iowa City, the Hawkeyes will present by far the best defense the fourth-ranked Wolverines have faced this season, though the circumstance is mutual for Iowa's fledgling offense.
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's media availability prior to Michigan
Iowa is hosting No. 4 Michigan this Saturday with hopes of continuing the tradition of upsetting top-five teams inside Kinnick Stadium. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Michigan, analyze his offense and much more. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say on Tuesday.
Michigan vs. Iowa: An early look at the Wolverines’ first road test
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team hits the road for the first time all season for a road contest against Iowa, the reigning Big Ten West champs. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally).
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan
After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
saturdaytradition.com
Kinnick magic: Iowa looking to claim latest top-5 victim at home during visit from Michigan
Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear
The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois
Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
How a Zakai Zeigler scouting report helped Vols land power forward Tobe Awaka
The first time Rick Barnes scouted Tobe Awaka, he knew he had to make a call. Awaka was a 6-foot-8, 240-pound physical power forward out of The Bronx, N.Y., and a relatively unknown recruit in the class of 2022. So Barnes picked up the phone to get the perspective of...
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol
DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
KWQC
David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
IDOT Wants to Rebuild an I-380 Interchange in Cedar Rapids Metro
The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has big plans for one of the I-380 interchanges in the Cedar Rapids metro, as work continues on a new interchange on the north end of the corridor. The IDOT has revealed that they're "looking at rebuilding the interchange on Interstate 380 at Boyson...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department
An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCJJ
North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work
A North Liberty man working at a UPS store is accused of stealing items meant to be shipped and selling them for his own profit. Police say that an individual brought items to the North Liberty location of the UPS Store the morning of April 4th to be shipped out. According to the criminal complaint, 27 year-old Jeremy Brooks of Zeller Road instead mailed an empty box to the intended recipient. He then sold the items intended to be shipped to an unidentified Iowa City retail store.
247Sports
