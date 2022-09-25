ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Michigan vs. Iowa: An early look at the Wolverines' first road test

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team hits the road for the first time all season for a road contest against Iowa, the reigning Big Ten West champs. The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-1 start to the season, including a decisive victory over Rutgers last Saturday in Piscataway. They’re ranked 41st in FPI, with the worst offensive efficiency in the Big Ten (124th nationally) but one of the best defenses (4th nationally) and special teams (15th nationally).
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan

After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Kinnick magic: Iowa looking to claim latest top-5 victim at home during visit from Michigan

Kinnick Stadium has not been an easy place for opposing teams to play over the years, especially for top 5 teams. No. 4 Michigan is up next on Iowa’s schedule. The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman showed what has happened in Iowa’s last six home games against top 5 teams. It hasn’t gone as planned for the away team in recent history. Jim Harbaugh has even said that Kinnick is where top 5 teams go to die.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Iowa Extremely Clear

The Iowa Hawkeyes may have not look like the team some thought they would going into the year, but Jim Harbaugh is making sure his Wolverines aren't overlooking their opponent when they arrive in Iowa City. "As they say, top-5 teams go to die [at Kinnick Stadium]," the Michigan coach...
IOWA CITY, IA
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
ANN ARBOR, MI
97X

We Found the Best Dive Bars in Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois

Dive bars are just a great part of Americana. We've all been inside one whether it was on accident or intentional. My parents were in a bowling league most of my childhood. The bowling alley was in the same building as the diner my mom worked at during the day and the bar my dad drank at during the night.
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

David Nelson departs from KWQC after 13 years

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After 13 years with the station, evening anchor David Nelson says goodbye to KWQC. David has left to spend more time with his family and the entire staff at the station wish nothing but the best for David as he begins a new chapter. A search...
DAVENPORT, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department

An eastern Iowa police officer who was fired in March for dishonesty is now working for another Iowa police department. State records indicate Nicholas A. Blocker first went to work for the City of Marion as a police officer in 2016. According to the recent findings of an administrative law judge, Blocker was placed on […] The post Fired for dishonesty, officer is then hired by another Iowa police department appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man accused of stealing items meant to be shipped from his place of work

NORTH LIBERTY, IA
247Sports

247Sports

