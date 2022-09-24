ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Strand shoreline closed due to sewage contamination

By Deborah Sullivan Brennan
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Keep Out signs warm of sewage contamination at Silver Strand State Beach on Friday, June 17, 2022 in San Diego, CA. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

County health officials closed the Silver Strand shoreline Saturday, a week after reopening it to beachgoers, warning that sewage in the water makes it unsafe for contact.

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality closed the beach to swimmers, surfers and other users after flows from the Tijuana River and northerly ocean currents swept untreated wastewater into the area. The department had recently reopened the beach on Sept. 17 after shutting it earlier in the summer.

The beach will remain closed until sampling and observations confirm that it's safe for human contact, the department stated.

On Sunday, the department issued a notice that advised the public to avoid Coronado's shoreline. The notice warned that bacteria levels exceed state health standards and ocean waters may contain sewage.

Silver Strand Shoreline is one of several beaches closed this summer because of unsafe water quality conditions along with Tijuana Slough and Imperial Beach Shoreline.

Tidelands Park in Coronado, Shelter Island, La Jolla Cove, Campland in Mission Bay, and Children’s Pool in La Jolla are under an ongoing water quality advisory. The department warns beachgoers that bacteria levels at those sites exceed state health standards and may cause illness.

Harmful bacteria in contaminated ocean water can cause diarrhea and respiratory disease, making it unsafe for swimming, surfing or other contact activities.

The problem has worsened over the past five years as aging sewage treatment facilities in Tijuana have deteriorated, leaking raw sewage into the Pacific, authorities say. Recent health studies have found that viral contaminants in the water may be higher than previously thought.

Last month the U.S. and Mexico signed a treaty pledging to spend nearly half a billion dollars, including $350 million in U.S. funds and $144 million from Mexico, to upgrade those facilities. However, those improvements are likely to take years, and beach water quality warnings and closures remain routine in the meantime.

For updates on beach advisory and closure information visit www.sdbeachinfo.com or call the county's 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073.

Updates :
7:22 p.m. Sept. 25, 2022 : This story was updated with information about a warning for Coronado’s shoreline.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

