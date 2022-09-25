Read full article on original website
Conservatives slam VP Harris visit to Korean border as illegal immigration surges in US: 'America Last'
Conservatives are blasting Vice President Kamala Harris following news she plans to travel to the demilitarized border between North and South Korea rather than the border between Mexico and the United States as the illegal immigrant influx there continues to surge. The White House confirmed this week that Harris is...
Tulsi Gabbard: US is pushing for 'more destruction' in Ukraine conflict
Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard explained why America's lack of a response to the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks is concerning Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." TULSI GABBARD: Our leaders are saying, "Well, hey, we can't do anything. This is all in Putin's hands." Well, guess what? The United States, our leaders and European leaders, are the ones fueling and funding this [Ukraine] war. So they have a heck of a lot of leverage to be able to push for a cease-fire, negotiate an outcome and an end to this war and to actually fight for peace and prosperity.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on President Biden's Taiwan remarks
Secretary of State Antony Blinken came to his interview with 60 Minutes after meeting China's foreign minister. China has been raising pressure on the democratic island of Taiwan, which President Biden pledged to defend with force in a conversation with 60 Minutes last week. "China has acted increasingly aggressively when...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GOP candidate De La Cruz says Hispanics in South Texas walking away from Democrats 'by the thousands'
Texas Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz said Monday that her party will "win races no one ever thought we would win" in November's midterm elections. The House candidate joined "America's Newsroom" to discuss why she believes Republicans will emerge victorious in areas that have predominantly voted Democrat in previous years.
Piers Morgan on Italy elections: People across the world are fed up with the 'ultra-woke, left agenda'
Fox Nation host Piers Morgan called out the mainstream media Monday on "Fox & Friends" for labeling Italy's fiscally conservative candidate as "far right." The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host weighed in on Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party appearing to be on track to win Italy's parliamentary elections. PIERS MORGAN:...
Yes, illegal border crossers are breaking the law
YES, ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSERS ARE BREAKING THE LAW. The Sept. 19 newsletter discussed the mass hysteria over the arrival of 48 Venezuelan illegal border crossers in Martha's Vineyard on a flight orchestrated by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. In reference to the newsletter, I tweeted this: "Problem with the Martha's Vineyard freakout is that the debate ignores the real problem. We're talking about how to accommodate illegal border crossers once they are in the country, and not about how to prevent people from crossing illegally into the U.S."
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
FBI official who shut down key Hunter Biden details called to testify by top Republicans
The FBI agent who recently left the bureau following whistleblower allegations that he shut down key details about the Hunter Biden investigation must testify, House Republicans have demanded. Timothy Thibault, the former FBI assistant special agent in charge of the Washington Field Office, closed up a line of inquiry into...
Putin’s Top Cheerleaders Panic Over Russian Army ‘Mutiny’
Russia’s “partial mobilization” cast another shadow on the already dire situation its Armed Forces are facing in Ukraine. The situation is so grotesque that even Russian President Vladimir Putin’s biggest cheerleaders find themselves trashing the way the mobilization is being conducted.Top pro-Kremlin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov and head of RT Margarita Simonyan spent much of the broadcast of the state TV show Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov complaining about the issues with the mobilization. Solovyov said, “There are panicked calls on my phone, on Margarita’s phone, which shows that a number of people involved have forgotten how to do their jobs.”Simonyan...
GOP House candidate says Democrat Party abandoned 'my abuelos' in New Mexico ad ripping open border, inflation
EXCLUSIVE — A Republican candidate running for U.S. House in New Mexico announced a "significant ad buy" in the Albuquerque media market, arguing that the Democratic Party, once supported by her "abuelos," has abandoned the same values of Latinos when it comes to the open border and inflation. "Our...
Putin feared to have SABOTAGED Nord Stream pipelines as the sea bubbles from huge leak sending gas prices soaring
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to have sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines - sending gas prices soaring further in Europe today. Huge bubbles erupted on the sea surface following reports of explosions as seismologists detected mini earthquakes near the Danish island of Bornholm. Ukraine accused Russia of a "terror attack" after...
Ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann claims he used to date Kyrsten Sinema - and says she was even further left than him before reaching the Senate: Liberal pundit also promises to disclose more information about their relationship on his podcast
Former liberal MSNBC host and sportscaster Keith Olbermann revealed on Monday that he'd dated Democratic Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema over a decade ago. Olbermann, who currently hosts a podcast, didn't spare his disappointment with the moderate senator, claiming that she previously was even more liberal than him. The ex-SportsCenter and...
Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll
As the volume of migrants illegally crossing the southern border into the U.S. exceeded 2 million this fiscal year, a new poll finds that most registered voters approve of the decision by some Republican governors to send illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities, and many see it as an effective way to draw attention to the immigration issue.
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for non-answers on crime: She 'is so bad at this'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre offered no clear answers for questions on rising crime rates, Twitter users noticed Monday. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy questioned Jean-Pierre on what President Biden thinks of rising crime statistics affecting major cities over the past year. She ultimately declined to answer directly, claiming that Biden has already done plenty to help cities.
Media ignore Biden's dangerous rhetoric and death of 'Republican extremist'
Imagine if you will that somewhere in America a drunken, middle-aged White man drove his car into a teenager, killing him and then told the police he did so because the teen was a member of Black Lives Matter, or a gay rights or abortion activist. It would be the biggest news story in the country. But what if he said he killed a "Republican extremist?" We can now say that this version of the story is met with media crickets.
College student leaves Democratic Party ahead of midterms, calling for dramatic change to two-party system
Holden Culotta left the Democratic Party, saying he’s never had faith in the two-party system. Now a member of the Forward Party, Culotta is calling for dramatic change to America's political system. Culotta is a 21-year-old college student from Connecticut. He said on "Fox & Friends" Monday that the...
Kamala Harris suggests 'you don't have to change your faith' to agree with Democrats on abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested during an interview in Wisconsin that people do not have to "change" their faith or abandon "deeply held beliefs" to "agree the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body." WISN 12's Jared Jordan asked Harris about Wisconsin's role in...
Charles Payne rips Biden for 'bragging' about accessing emergency oil reserves: Trying to 'win an election'
FOX Business host Charles Payne slammed President Biden Monday for "bragging" about accessing emergency oil reserves, accusing him of using the move as a political ploy to "win an election." Payne joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss how Biden's energy policy has placed the country in a "tough situation" ahead of November.
Republicans building a massive Biden accountability agenda for 2023
Soon after COVID-19 hit the U.S., Democrats made a subtle change to House rules that shut off an important oversight tool for Republicans in the minority by restricting their ability to demand information from the Biden administration through "resolutions of inquiry." Before the pandemic, committees were instructed to take up...
