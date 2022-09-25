Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard explained why America's lack of a response to the Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks is concerning Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." TULSI GABBARD: Our leaders are saying, "Well, hey, we can't do anything. This is all in Putin's hands." Well, guess what? The United States, our leaders and European leaders, are the ones fueling and funding this [Ukraine] war. So they have a heck of a lot of leverage to be able to push for a cease-fire, negotiate an outcome and an end to this war and to actually fight for peace and prosperity.

HAWAII STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO