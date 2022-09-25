ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Protesters rally at Balboa Park following Iranian president’s visit to US

By Sarah Alegre
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNxql_0i9FV7SL00

SAN DIEGO — Protesters once again gathered Saturday, joining others across the globe as they rallied against the Iranian regime. These protests follow the recent death of a 22-year-old woman and the Iranian president’s visit to New York where he addressed the General Assembly at the United Nations.

Hundreds marched and rallied together Saturday at the House of Iran through Balboa Park in protest of what they’re calling an oppressive, murderous and inhumane regime of Iran.

“We don’t have our fundamental rights. We are just fighting for human rights like women rights,” said Marjan, a protester who chose to share only her first name with FOX 5 out of safety concerns.

Marjan took her protest Saturday a step further by chopping off her hair, holding it in hand, and chanting “Iranian regime must go” as she marched alongside a sea of Iranian Americans in memory of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The young woman died last week after she was taken into custody by the country’s Morality Security Forces for showing a portion of her hair while wearing the traditional hijab. She died while in custody and Iranian police allege Amini died of a heart attack.

“They beat her to death and now they’re not accepting the responsibility. Mahsa is not the only one,” said Samiamak Rahmani, an Iranian American who has lived in the United States for 47 years.

Ocean Beach drug dealer sentenced after man dies from overdose

Protesters today also focused their attention on the Biden Administration while chanting the phrase, “Wake up Biden.”

“They allowed him to come to the United Nations, they allowed him to step into the land of the United States. This is the land of freedom! How can you allow a murderer to walk into this land?,” Rahmani said.

Protester Masoud Rahmani Seyghalani escaped Iran six years ago in search of human rights and freedom.

“I haven’t seen my family for almost a decade. My city in Iran is like a war zone right now,” Seyghalani said.

This growing frustration follows the recent appearance of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in New York at the United Nations where he addressed the General Assembly.

“Stop dealing with the Islamic republic and try to support the Iranian people. Enough is enough. We want to live like normal human beings,” Seyghalani said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Iranian women film themselves hacking off their hair and burning their hijabs while ten protesters die amid growing rage over death of Mahsa Amini, 22, during 'morality police' arrest

More Iranian women are defiantly filming themselves cutting off their hair and burning their hijabs in solidarity with Mahsa Amini who was killed last week for wearing 'unsuitable attire'. State-mandated headscarves have been removed by women in the streets and others shared videos of them defying the draconian dress codes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
New York State
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes a Major Promise to Iranians and Cubans

Elon Musk's prominence continues to grow. The chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) has more than 106.2 million followers on Twitter, one of the platforms where trendsetters and opinion makers meet, news is often broken, and agendas are set. Just four people have more: Former U.S. President Barack Obama with 133...
BUSINESS
Vice

Mexico Wants the US to Hand Over El Chapo’s Godson for Killing of Legendary Journalist

SAN DIEGO — When 34-year-old Dámaso López-Serrano had his moment to speak in a United States courtroom last week, he swore he was a changed man. To hear López-Serrano tell it, he was no longer “Mini Lic,” the son of El Chapo’s former right-hand man in the Sinaloa Cartel, a notoriously petulant narco princeling who helped smuggle literal tons of cocaine, meth, and heroin across the border while plunging Mexico into a downward spiral of murder, corruption, and impunity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebrahim Raisi
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest#Balboa Park#Iranian People#The General Assembly#The House Of Iran#Americans#Morality Security Forces
Daily Mail

Biden shames Republicans Rick Scott and Ron Johnson for wanting to put social security 'on the chopping block' and hopes 'we figure out how to come together - because a lot of people's lives depend on it'

President Joe Biden used a Rose Garden speech on touting his work reducing healthcare costs to launch a political attack on Republicans, accusing them of plotting the abolition of Social Security if they take back Congress. The warning is designed to win over older voters, a key demographic in November's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy