World War II Veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Wilkes-Barre

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WOYU) — A Luzerne County war hero and member of the greatest generation celebrated a milestone Saturday night, his 100th birthday.

Busting a move on his 100th birthday, that’s what Anthony Dominic Blaso did Saturday as his family and friends surprised him with a party at Patte’s Sports Bar in Wilkes-Barre.

“[I] feel like a young man again!” exclaimed Anthony Dominic Blaso, a 100-year-old USMC veteran.

As a young man, the Wilkes-Barre native and GAR High School graduate went off to serve his country.

Blaso was a decorated sergeant in the United States Marine Corps and flew 37 missions in World War II as a top turret gunner.

“I had a lot of experience and I wouldn’t trade it for a million dollars. The people I met, my companions, 99 of them were great, I could not complain,” Blaso commented.

On his milestone birthday, Blaso was presented with a special quilt of valor recognizing his role in America’s fight for freedom all those years ago.

“It made you realize what the world was about, what you were there for,” Blaso stated.

Blaso’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly call him “Tot.”

“He just has an impression with everyone he meets. I mean, World War II Veteran, Marine, Knights of Columbus, involved in his church for years, just a great guy,” said his granddaughter, Christine Vecchio.

When asked what’s the key to living a long, happy life, Blaso says it’s simple.

“You gotta keep moving, you gotta keep doing something, regardless of what you do. Do community things, get a hobby, chase women around, chase men around!” Blaso explained.

“God bless everybody, God bless this country,” Blaso said.

Blaso lives in Kingston, and the “something” he likes to do most? Spending time with his large and loving family.

