ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Parma, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Police#Swat Vehicle#Uaw#Blue Line Unlimited
Cleveland.com

Lakewood man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Sunday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say. Martin C. Collins Jr., 24, of Lakewood was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the area of West 83rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Collins on a tree lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy