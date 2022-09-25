Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Family of Cleveland mom brutally murdered demands answers on police response time
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of a woman murdered on Cleveland’s West Side held a news conference Tuesday afternoon, asking for answers on the police response time. On Sept. 6, Carly Capek, 38, was stabbed and beaten inside her home on W. 78th Street. The mother of four...
Police arrest suspect after 100 mph chase through Trumbull, Mahoning counties
Police used a stun gun on a suspect after a high speed chase.
Moving company worker stole safe with guns from home in Columbia Township, jewelry from home in Strongsville, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Euclid man who worked for a moving company stole a safe with two guns from a home in Columbia Station and is suspected of stealing jewelry from a woman in Strongsville, according to federal agents. Eddie Hereford, 23, is charged in federal court in Cleveland...
WKYC
Family of murdered Cleveland woman seeks answers after slow emergency response time
CLEVELAND — The family of a Cleveland woman who was murdered in her home earlier this month is demanding answers after what they believe was a slow response by police as the crime was taking place. Carly Capek's family says it took the Cleveland Division of Police 30 minutes...
Teen sentenced to life in slaying of off-duty police officer
A 19-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking in December and for a series of separate armed robberies in and around Cleveland the previous weeks.
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
cleveland.com
19-year-old woman behind four robberies, killing of off-duty Cleveland cop gets life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 19-year-old woman who carried out a string of armed robberies and carjackings that culminated in the slaying of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison. Tamara McLoyd, whom a jury found shot Bartek after he lunged for the revolver she...
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
Tamara McLoyd to be sentenced for murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek
CLEVELAND — At 1 p.m. today, a judge will decide 19-year-old Tamara McLoyd's fate in her sentencing for multiple murder charges in the murder of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek on New Year's Eve. Note: We will stream the sentencing live inside this story. You can also watch on...
cleveland19.com
Woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek sentenced to life
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing...
Cleveland police looking for missing 15-year-old
Cleveland Division of Police is looking for a teen who was reported missing last week. Investigators say Daniella Fountain, 15, was last seen at Max Hayes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and didn't return home.
Lakewood man fatally shot in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was fatally shot Sunday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, police say. Martin C. Collins Jr., 24, of Lakewood was shot about 11:50 p.m. in the area of West 83rd Street and Madison Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found Collins on a tree lawn with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
cleveland19.com
Mom after Berea man charged with stalking: ‘What is his obsession with my son?’
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of stalking a high school student appeared Monday in Berea Municipal Court to face a judge. William C. Chupil pleaded not guilty to charges of trespassing and menacing by stalking. But the alleged victim, Brandee Williams’ son, claims he was following the 17-year-old....
WKYC
Police share bodycam video of aftermath of Myles Garrett car crash in Medina County
In the footage, first responders help Garrett to his feet while blood gushes from his right hand. His female passenger was also hurt and lying on the ground.
Motorcyclist shot, crashes in New Franklin
A 39-year-old man is behind bars on a murder charge following a shooting and motorcycle crash early Sunday morning in New Franklin.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man wanted for 2020 murder, US Marshals offer reward
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshal’s Service announced Monday a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Investigators said Joseph Stephens, 30, is accused in the deadly shooting of Montreece Spain in Aug. of 2020 on Elk Avenue in Cleveland.
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
Man walks away from crash but can’t escape fourth OVI: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
An occupied vehicle was found crashed into a guardrail around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21. About 45 minutes later, a woman arrived in the area and said she was there to pick up her boyfriend, who had messaged her after crashing. The Aurora man, 26, was subsequently found sleeping in a...
cleveland19.com
Ohio troopers seize $1 million worth of cocaine from Florida woman during traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Florida woman is in custody after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confiscated nearly three dozen pounds of cocaine from a van she was driving. Ohio troopers initially stopped a Dodge cargo van with Texas registration on I-75 in Wood County for a turn signal violation on Sept. 19, according to highway patrol officials.
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
WKYC
