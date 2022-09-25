Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Nexus
Men’s soccer runs out of gas against No. 5 Stanford
The UC Santa Barbara Men’s Soccer Team hosted No. 5 Stanford in the final game of their impressive preseason run on Saturday night. A strong initial offensive charge seemed to exhaust the team early as the Gauchos struggled to maintain possession of the ball and create any real threat on the Stanford goal in the 1-2 loss.
Daily Nexus
UCSB men’s soccer feature in NCAA Top 25
The 2022-23 UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer team got off to a hot start on the season and have not looked back since. In the month of September, the team has gone 3-1-1 and scored 13 goals throughout 5 matches this month. Their performance has earned them a rank of No. 18 out of the Top 25 in the NCAA.
Lompoc Record
Pioneer Valley rolls past Cabrillo | High School Football
The Pioneer Valley football team evened up its Ocean League record Friday night. Panthers quarterback Alex Garcia threw for 73 yards, Pioneer Valley's defense kept the Cabrillo offense to 216 total yards, and the Panthers rolled to a 33-6 win against the Conquistadores at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. Pioneer Valley...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Don of Dos Pueblos
It can be said that Nicolas Den is one of the most important people in the history of Goleta. He landed here by chance and never left. Over the course of his life, he changed Goleta and Santa Barbara for the better. It’s remarkable there isn’t a street, or anything in the area named after Den. We won’t cover all his accomplishments on this page, but we’ll hit the highlights and tell you where to learn more.
multihousingnews.com
Leap of Faith Lands $52.4M for California Project
A senior lender and StoneHill provided construction financing for the modular mixed-use project in Ventura. Leap of Faith Partners is bringing its modular construction methods to Ventura, Calif., after securing construction financing for its 125-unit mixed-use project. Tauro Capital Advisors Inc. negotiated the $52.4 million loan on behalf of Leap of Faith Partners, which placed $14.5 million in common equity for the modular construction of its Ventura project.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Student Reportedly Raped in On-Campus Housing
On the morning of the first day of the fall quarter, a UC Santa Barbara student was reportedly raped at an on-campus housing facility. Except to say the suspect was unknown, a “timely warning” broadcast to the student community four days later contained no further details. Kiki Reyes,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Barbara Edhat
A Slow Stroll at La Purisima
The weather is turning to Fall, the stark skeleton of a manzanita stands in the chaparral amid crimson poison oak. We went for a ride to see the seasonal changes at La Purisima Mission above Lompoc. Instead of our usual exploration of the sandy trails, this time we stuck to...
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
This is the Top Coffee Shop in California, According to Yelp
The competition across a state is very high, but the combination of quality ingredients and fine service has earned this cafe a loyal clientele. Where is the top coffee shop in California, according to Yelp online reviewersAdobe.
Daily Nexus
Ten Students and Staff Members at UC Santa Barbara Receive Distinguished Fullbright Award
10 members of the UC Santa Barbara community received the Fulbright Award from the U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board, a grant supporting its recipients to engage in research and educate others while abroad. Since its creation in 1946, the Fulbright Program partnered with over 140...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
WBBJ
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office has launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. Saturday from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara...
Lompoc Record
Lompoc street repairs will continue through November
Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Housing: A Self-Inflicted Crisis
Two recent opinion pieces on rent control and stabilization failed to state a clear economic reality: Any short-term fixes to the housing crisis in Santa Barbara must be combined with policies that encourage the construction of additional housing units. This course of action will expand the supply available, allowing the individuals who work and contribute to the Santa Barbara community to live in Santa Barbara. The additional building should start as soon as possible.
santabarbaraca.com
10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Santa Barbara
We asked a nearly impossible question—and you answered! “Where is the best breakfast burrito in Santa Barbara?” you say? On Instagram, fans of @VisitSantaBarbara passionately told us where to get their favorite breakfast burritos, which yielded a plethora of options: from the classic egg, cheese and bacon combinations to outside-of-the-box breakfast creations that incorporate ingredients like goat cheese or nopales (cactus).
Lompoc Record
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
This is the best empanada spot in California, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer the one from your local café or handmaking them using a cherished family recipe — there’s nothing quite like the comfort of a classic empanada. The crescent-shaped Latin American hand pies can be found everywhere today and enjoyed savory, sweet or somewhere in between. Prepared baked or fried, the doughy pie can […]
Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday
A Firefly Aerospace rocket launch will take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 30 after multiple delays and cancellations. The post Firefly launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base scheduled for Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0