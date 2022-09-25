Read full article on original website
The buzz Kool-Aid McKinstry punt returns cause on Alabama sideline
Alabama’s had some explosive punt returners over the years. There are still some who’ll say Javier Arenas’ 2007 touchdown following an LSU punt was the loudest they’ve heard Bryant-Denny Stadium. Cyrus Jones a few years after that became a weapon in Alabama’s 2015 national title run....
Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson on former teammate Drew Sanders
As freshmen in 2020, the two roommate linebackers were acclimating well in Tuscaloosa. Will Anderson Jr., a four-star from Georgia, had earned himself a starting job on his way to Heisman Award contention. His bunkmate at Alabama was Drew Sanders, a five-star Texas native, whose hype as a recruit led to a spot on special teams, earning player of the week twice. Between practices, they motivated each other, Anderson said.
How Alabama football signs the highest-rated recruiting class in history
Last week brought the latest recruiting wins for Alabama among the class of 2023. Four-stars Jordan Renaud and Jalen Hale announced as Alabama addressed a few positions of need. The Crimson Tide also brought itself one step closer to history. Nick Saban’s group ranks first per 247Sports Composite team rankings....
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run
There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
‘Played to their potential:’ What Vandy’s Clark Lea said about Alabama
Early in the second quarter, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea made the type of call you’d need to upset a dynastic program like Alabama. Down 7-3, the Commodores went for a 4th-and-1 on their on 34-yard line. Somewhat predictably, Will Anderson swallowed quarterback AJ Swann. And on the next...
What makes Alabama reunion with former 5-star LB Drew Sanders unique
Alabama will find itself in a unique spot Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville. Looking across the field and seeing a former Crimson Tide player on the opposing sideline won’t be weird at this point in the transfer portal era. It had 17 players from last year’s team jump back into the pool, but the face they’ll see amid Arkansas’ sea of crimson Saturday isn’t like the others.
The wild view from the field as Alabama students sing Dixieland Delight
Alabama led Vanderbilt 48-3 but the student section was almost packed. The amped-up atmosphere of a night game in Bryant-Denny Stadium had one major element left on the plate. After scoring its second-to-last touchdown of the night, the first few notes of Dixieland Delight, a 1983 hit by the band Alabama set the crowd off.
Paul Finebaum on Arkansas: ‘It’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama’
Alabama may be a two-touchdown favorite at Arkansas this week, but Paul Finebaum said “it’s going to be a very difficult game for Alabama.”. The SEC Network analyst, who joined “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” on Monday, believes the loss to Texas A&M over the weekend could work in the Razorbacks’ favor.
‘Beat that bully again’: UAB opens conference schedule seeking revenge at Rice
A challenge was presented to the UAB football team during the offseason and made all the more significant considering it came from an opponent with current bragging rights over the Blazers. “They were the bully, they were the ones we tried to find a way to beat,” Rice head coach...
Alabama-Texas A&M kickoff time, TV set
The highly-anticipated Alabama-Texas A&M game will get a prime TV spot. After the summer controversy stoked the fires, the two will kick off at 7 p.m. CT on Oct. 8 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on CBS. Aside from the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher dust up, this will also be a rematch of last year’s 41-38 Texas A&M win over the Crimson Tide.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7
CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB
South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game
Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Less separation between top teams in coaches and AP poll
Alabama’s smashing of Vanderbilt swung the minds of a few coaches and voters nationwide. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in the AFCA coaches poll and in the Associated Press Top 25, earning more first-place votes in each. It picked up two more in the coaches poll and one more in the AP. The Tide trimmed the gap between itself and No. 1 Georgia (4-0).
Sabbath ballgames, targeted executive, cemetery vandalism: Down in Alabama
The AHSAA is making a change in response to a school’s basketball playoff forfeit last winter. Law-enforcement authorities are saying that Atlanta politics are related to the vandalizing of a construction executive’s home in Mountain Brook. Vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum of William Rufus King. The...
Hurricane Ian: Here’s how Alabama is helping victims, evacuees as storm nears landfall in Florida
As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday into Thursday, Alabamians are both heading toward the storm to help victims and animals as others are providing refuge to evacuees in Alabama. The Birmingham-based Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi is sending volunteers and staff to Florida...
Crime Stoppers using direct mailers in quest for information in unsolved slaying of UAB researcher and others
Residents in Birmingham’s Woodlawn area will soon be receiving mailers aimed at solving one of the city’s murders. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is using the mailer to reach a targeted audience they believe could have vital information in the May shooting death of UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook Jr.
Remember when Michael Jackson rehearsed for the Victory Tour in Alabama?
Crowds gathered. Signs were held aloft. People waved and pointed, yelled and cheered. Birmingham has seen its share of celebrities over the years, but one of the most exciting events for entertainment fans in the Magic City didn’t involve a local concert, a movie shoot or a formal public appearance.
Brasfield & Gorrie chairman’s Mountain Brook home vandalized by Atlanta police training center opponents, officials say
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center. Vandals targeted the Birmingham-area home of M. Miller Gorrie, the chairman of Brasfield & Gorrie, which is a primary...
Mississippi man gets 25 years in prison for 2020 ‘ambush’ shooting of family member in west Alabama
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shooting in west Alabama that authorities describe as a premeditated ambush. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Both Jennings and the victim are 38 years old. Jennings was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Andy Hamlin,...
