Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson on former teammate Drew Sanders

As freshmen in 2020, the two roommate linebackers were acclimating well in Tuscaloosa. Will Anderson Jr., a four-star from Georgia, had earned himself a starting job on his way to Heisman Award contention. His bunkmate at Alabama was Drew Sanders, a five-star Texas native, whose hype as a recruit led to a spot on special teams, earning player of the week twice. Between practices, they motivated each other, Anderson said.
Joseph Goodman: ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ had a good run

There was an unexpected moment of Crimson Tide cultural appreciation on Monday night in Birmingham during a phenomenal concert by the soulful rock band War on Drugs. The outdoor show was at Avondale Brewery and the place was packed for a group whose hazy sound is unique and soothing like an old memory faded at the edges. I’m not a music writer, but War on Drugs is the kind of band everyone’s favorite aunt or uncle probably listens to on a Sunday night while studying for a continuing education course on indigenous woodcraft or comparative literature.
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7

CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB

South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
Arkansas calls for ‘Red Out’ for Alabama game

Arkansas has something special planned for its Saturday visit from No. 2 Alabama. The school announced a “Red Out” for the 2:30 p.m. game in Razorback Stadium in the latest promotion to accompany a game with the Crimson Tide. Back in 2014, Arkansas had a “Stripe Out” of...
Less separation between top teams in coaches and AP poll

Alabama’s smashing of Vanderbilt swung the minds of a few coaches and voters nationwide. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in the AFCA coaches poll and in the Associated Press Top 25, earning more first-place votes in each. It picked up two more in the coaches poll and one more in the AP. The Tide trimmed the gap between itself and No. 1 Georgia (4-0).
