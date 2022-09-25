ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

news9.com

‘Parent Promise’ Provides Resources To Strengthen Oklahoma Families

Parent Promise is a local nonprofit that’s goal is to strengthen the bonds of Oklahoma families. “Our mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through the delivery of home base education support programs that’s more commonly known as home visiting,” said Sherry Fair, executive director of Parent Promise.
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
okcfox.com

OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
Z94

One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US

I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.
news9.com

How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force

A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Time Capsules - Old Western Brothel

Have you ever seen those old crumbling homes from days long ago? The old houses forgotten on those back country roads. I have always wondered about the families who used to live there. The hands that built them and why they have became abandoned. So I began a journey into the past exploring these old beauties. Looking for the answers of why forgotten, why abandoned, and everything in between. While on this journey I found this old house from the late 1800’s. While doing research I learned this was not just a house. This was a time capsule full of history.
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men

Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for that particular statistic. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
news9.com

Stitt Renews Call For End To Grocery Tax To Fight Against Inflation

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a "call for action" to fight against inflation Tuesday morning. The governor called for an end to the state grocery tax in a speech delivered on the front steps of the state Capitol. The House and Senate have already passed legislation to end the grocery...
kosu.org

To develop a state flood plan, Oklahoma officials seek better understanding of community flooding hazards

In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.
news9.com

New Oklahoma Law Limits Release Of Police Video Depicting Death Of An Officer

The murder of a Tulsa Police officer led to a new law that limits the release of bodycam and dashcam video when an officer is killed in the line of duty. The shooting death of Sgt. Johnson was captured by multiple police cameras and released as a public record. Under the new law, videos like that would be released only with the approval of a judge.
