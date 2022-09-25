Read full article on original website
Oklahoma 4-year-old uses ‘brave heart’ to battle kidney cancer
Kaleb Largent's chemo port remains his "brave heart" even after remission and it serves as a reminder to his entire family of his incredible medical journey.
news9.com
‘Parent Promise’ Provides Resources To Strengthen Oklahoma Families
Parent Promise is a local nonprofit that’s goal is to strengthen the bonds of Oklahoma families. “Our mission is to prevent child abuse and neglect through the delivery of home base education support programs that’s more commonly known as home visiting,” said Sherry Fair, executive director of Parent Promise.
news9.com
News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold Living With Seniors As Part Of Miss Oklahoma
Miss Oklahoma and News On 6 Meteorologist Megan Gold is now living in a senior community. She's living at Inverness as part of her social impact initiative to end senior hunger as Miss Oklahoma 2022. Megan says living there is helping her understand the needs of senior citizens and says...
Oklahoma Daily
OPINION: Misogyny is alive and well in Oklahoma, impacting people with uteruses on campus amid fall of Roe v. Wade
There are plenty of informed and evidence-based understandings on the topic of reproductive rights. But, in this moment we share now, if you are not someone who can get pregnant, I am instead asking you to consider how comfortable the ability to make choices has made your experience with higher education. I ask you to know what I know:
Northeast Oklahoma Veterans Freedom Tour takes off on 4-day trip to D.C.
60 veterans, their family members and staff boarded a Southwest airplane to spend four days and three nights in Washington D.C., visiting the memorials.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
okcfox.com
OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
‘May the Lord have mercy on your soul,’ Next Oklahoma inmate set for execution denied clemency
Clemency was denied for the next prisoner set to be executed for a murder dating back twenty years.
One Oklahoma Town Named 17th Best Place To Live In US
I always hate to hear someone say things like "I hate living in Lawton" or "I just can't wait to get out of here." Sometimes people actually mean it and they're destined to move beyond. The other 95% of the time, it's usually just something people say to make up for a severe lack of personality.
OSDH urges Oklahomans to recognize symptoms, seek testing after increase in syphilis cases statewide
Officials with the Oklahoma State Department of Health are working to reverse a sharp increase in syphilis infections across the state by encouraging individuals to recognize the symptoms and seek free, confidential testing regularly.
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred.
news9.com
How Oklahoma's 'Stand Your Ground' Law Applies To Deadly Force
A 75-year-old homeowner shot and killed a man breaking into his Midtown home on Tuesday. While it's at the beginning stages of the investigation, it could potentially be a case where Oklahoma's Stand Ground Law could be applied. The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office can't talk about this specific case...
Texas Time Capsules - Old Western Brothel
Have you ever seen those old crumbling homes from days long ago? The old houses forgotten on those back country roads. I have always wondered about the families who used to live there. The hands that built them and why they have became abandoned. So I began a journey into the past exploring these old beauties. Looking for the answers of why forgotten, why abandoned, and everything in between. While on this journey I found this old house from the late 1800’s. While doing research I learned this was not just a house. This was a time capsule full of history.
coloradosun.com
Colorado schools that retired Native American mascots grapple with cultural shift
LAMAR — A steady stream of people sorted through sports jerseys piled on long tables in the Lamar High School gym recently as they searched for a coveted number — theirs, perhaps, or one worn by a son or daughter. Or their dad. Or their grandpa. The sale...
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men
Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for that particular statistic. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
news9.com
Stitt Renews Call For End To Grocery Tax To Fight Against Inflation
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a "call for action" to fight against inflation Tuesday morning. The governor called for an end to the state grocery tax in a speech delivered on the front steps of the state Capitol. The House and Senate have already passed legislation to end the grocery...
kosu.org
To develop a state flood plan, Oklahoma officials seek better understanding of community flooding hazards
In 2019, a bevy of severe thunderstorms hit the Tulsa area and waters rose in Keystone Lake. The Army Corps of Engineers had to release water from the Keystone Dam, overwhelming the banks of the Arkansas River. The resulting floods cost the city of Tulsa $12.3 million in repairs, according to reporting from the Tulsa World. That doesn’t include damage to homes and businesses.
news9.com
New Oklahoma Law Limits Release Of Police Video Depicting Death Of An Officer
The murder of a Tulsa Police officer led to a new law that limits the release of bodycam and dashcam video when an officer is killed in the line of duty. The shooting death of Sgt. Johnson was captured by multiple police cameras and released as a public record. Under the new law, videos like that would be released only with the approval of a judge.
city-sentinel.com
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day. Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1,...
KOCO
Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board votes to deny clemency for death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Tuesday voted 4-1 to deny clemency for death row inmate Benjamin Cole. Cole is on death row for the 2002 murder of his 9-month-old daughter. His attorney said prior to the hearing that Cole did kill his child but...
