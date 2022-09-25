Read full article on original website
Alabama vs. Arkansas college football preview, prediction
Alabama vs. Arkansas college football preview, prediction for Week 5Looking ahead to the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Razorbacks in the SEC West How to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: CBS network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) Related: College football ...
Houston's Alvarez leaves game with ankle discomfort
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez left the Astros' game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning with left ankle discomfort. Alvarez, who is tied for second in the American League with 37 home runs, rolled his ankle running out of the box on a single in the first inning.
