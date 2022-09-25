We’ve known for a while that E3 plans to return in 2023, but now that we finally have concrete dates and a bit more information on how the event will run, we have to ask: will it be how you remember it? E3 is known as a bombastic week that celebrates gaming across all platforms, but with Sony having left the show even before the pandemic, and with companies being forced to rethink how they deliver their news to gamers around the world, this new E3 may look a tad bit different than what we all remember. So ride along with Mark Medina, Jada Griffin, Matt Kim, and special guest Natalie Flores as we speculate wildly about the future of everyone’s favorite gaming convention.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO