Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
fox7austin.com
Austin police asking for help identifying man involved in aggravated assault
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a man involved in an aggravated assault. Police said on Monday, August 29, around 5:39 p.m., a man was involved in a disturbance with a Tesla employee at a Tesla Supercharging Station at 6406 N IH 35 SVRD SB.
Man acquitted after being accused of shooting, killing teen
Gregorio Vences-Benitez, 20, was found not guilty of murder on the justification of self-defense.
CBS Austin
Three men arrested for catalytic converter theft, San Marcos police say
SAN MARCOS – Three arrests have been made in a catalytic converter theft Tuesday morning in San Marcos, according to authorities. The San Marcos Police Department said they arrested three individuals from the Houston area after a citizen reported an attempted catalytic converter theft at an apartment complex on Thorpe Lane.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
Parking in a public park after hours led to the arrest of an Austin man Saturday. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 11:20, Officer Grayson Marburger made contact with subjects at Jackson Street Park, who were in violation of the city ordinance for park hours. After investigation, Johnathan Winfield, 19 of Austin, was found to be in possession of a vape pen, which contained THC Oil. Winfield was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox7austin.com
Southeast Austin neighborhood calls for help following recent string of gun violence
AUSTIN, Texas - Gun violence has filled the streets in one Southeast Austin neighborhood. Bullet holes can be seen in almost every other house. Bullets holes, not one or two, but hundreds can be seen in several houses in the Indian Hills neighborhood off East William Cannon Drive in Southeast Austin.
CBS Austin
Two people injured in S Austin crash
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
fox7austin.com
Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
CBS Austin
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
KSAT 12
Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say
SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
Vista Ridge student faces felony charge after fabricating threat, warrant says
A 17 year old is facing a felony charge of false alarm or report after a fake threat was made against Vista Ridge High School, according to an affidavit.
KWTX
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
Woman shot and killed in back of SUV after argument at east-side bar
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman who was riding in the back of an SUV after an argument at an east-side bar. Police responded to the 800 block of Hammond Avenue off S. New Braunfels around 12:17 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting in progress, saying they had a hard time locating the victim.
CBS Austin
Hays Co. Sheriff's Office explains how emojis are used during drug deals
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Local police departments, sheriff's offices, parents, and educators are all learning how to crack the emoji drug code. It's just one more thing parents have to do to keep fentanyl-laced pills out of their kids' hands. The emojis are being used to buy and sell drugs on social media.
CBS Austin
Former Fort Hood Army Sgt. sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl
AUSTIN -- A former Ft. Hood Army Sgt. has been sentenced to 72 months in prison for distributing fentanyl. The U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas announced U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sentenced Eri Gutberto Parra-Lopez, 25, of Phoenix, AZ to prison. According to court documents, between May 2021...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle collision was reported. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
No injuries after crash involving Austin police car on Burnet at Highway 183
The crash involved an Austin Police Department car and another vehicle. It happened on Burnet Road near the Highway 183 overpass.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
One year later, residents say conditions have improved at The Standard at Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in November 2021. There's supposed to be no place like home – but last August, residents at The Standard at Austin apartment complex in West Campus said their home was no place they wanted to be. "I know...
