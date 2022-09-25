ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, MS

Mississippi Walmart store cleared after bomb threat

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Richland Police Department.

A Mississippi police department said it cleared a Walmart store and determined it was free of any explosive devices Saturday after the store received a phoned-in threat.

The Richland Police Department said after a bomb squad cleared the building, they found no bombs or other explosive devices.

Earlier Saturday morning the store received a phone call from someone who said they had dropped a bomb inside the store. Officials immediately evacuated the store.

Police said they were still investigating the threat.

