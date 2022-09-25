Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Game time set for LSU's game with Texas Tech in Big 12/SEC Challenge
The LSU basketball team has known for months most of the details of its matchup for the Big 12/SEC Challenge this season. It was announced earlier this summer that Matt McMahon's team would host Texas Tech for the second time in three seasons in the Jan. 28 event. Now, LSU...
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly will reevaluate who handles kickoffs
LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has full confidence Damian Ramos handling field goals and extra points. Ramos went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts on Saturday against New Mexico, making a 31-yarder in the first quarter and missing a 38-yard attempt in the second. He made all PAT attempts.
NOLA.com
LSU earns rare recognition for cybersecurity from NSA, only the 21st university to do so
The federal agency tasked with protecting America from hackers has awarded LSU an elite designation that positions it among the premier universities for cybersecurity in the country. LSU announced Monday that the National Security Agency named it a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Operations, or CAE-CO. Now one of...
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge's bridge problem isn't big trucks and travelers; it's local drivers, study says
A new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge would mostly benefit local motorists because they make up more than 80% of traffic on the Interstate 10 bridge today, consultants told a state panel Monday. Officials said it means the new structure, which will cost up to $3 billion,...
NOLA.com
Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?
Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
NOLA.com
Unsealed court records shed light on longtime Tangipahoa Parish politico's vote-buying scheme
Candidates who wanted to turn out votes in Tangipahoa Parish have long turned to Louis Ruffino, a seasoned political operative who once served as mayor of the town of Roseland. Ruffino offered an insider's view of the community, a deep familiarity with its players and the ability to deliver results....
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
NOLA.com
Labor unions protest contractor for continuing alleged "wage theft", despite Department of Labor fine
A group of unions and community organizations are claiming Baton Rouge-based Lanehart Commercial Painting is continuing the same practices at a school renovation project in New Orleans that led the company to pay back wages as part of a settlement with the Department of Labor. Lanehart last month agreed to...
