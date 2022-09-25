Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO