ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

LSU coach Brian Kelly will reevaluate who handles kickoffs

LSU coach Brian Kelly said that he has full confidence Damian Ramos handling field goals and extra points. Ramos went 1 for 2 on field goal attempts on Saturday against New Mexico, making a 31-yarder in the first quarter and missing a 38-yard attempt in the second. He made all PAT attempts.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
State
New Mexico State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NOLA.com

Dale Brown: Are we brave and committed enough to take on evil?

Trash and crime seem to be growing by the day. Those calling for defunding the police do not have any concept of the facts. Baton Rouge citizens must show initiative and courage to attack these issues. I love Baton Rouge but hate most citizens’ inaction. Courage is the first of human qualities because it guarantees all the others. If you have courage, you are not afraid to stand alone and speak up.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect arrested in shooting of man, 12-year-old daughter, sheriff's office says

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a Hammond man Tuesday accused of shooting a man to death and injuring the man's young daughter in a home invasion. Omarion Hookfin, 18, is accused of killing 32-year-old Donte Perry in his home in Hammond and critically wounding Perry's 12-year-old daughter with several gunshot wounds during the home invasion.
HAMMOND, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy