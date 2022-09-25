Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Around 70,000 people attend airshow at McConnell AFB
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - McConnell Air Force Base says between 60,000 and 70,000 people attended the airshow headlined by the Thunderbirds over the weekend. The Frontiers in Flight event ran Saturday and Sunday and was the base's first airshow in four years. A base official said that since it was a free event, there were no tickets to track, and there were no counters at entry points.
KAKE TV
Former Wichita residents brace for Hurricane Ian
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - As Floridians brace for the storm, former Kansans are preparing for their first hurricane. Two former Wichita residents tell us they boarded up their windows and stocked up on food and gas as they hunker down for Hurricane Ian. “It's scary, your family's safety is something...
KWCH.com
A less-warm Wednesday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming into the 80s, and close to 90 degrees in a few spots over southern Kansas on Tuesday, today will be five to ten degrees cooler behind a weak cold front. However, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon are near normal for late September.
KWCH.com
Wichita State soccer clubs anticipate growth with stadium renovations
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University this week released new renderings of what Cessna Stadium may look like in a few years. The project will be broken down into four phases and will cost more than $51 million. Many students are excited because the project also includes a brand new soccer field.
wichitabyeb.com
What’s Happening This Week in Wichita (Sept 27-Oct 2)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this week or what’s ahead? We got you covered with What’s Happening This Week In Wichita. What’s Happening This Week In Wichita is made possible by. the Wichita Event Calendar. FEATURED EVENTS. ■. Wichita Pickle Jam | September 29.
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? Thomas & Friends
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This one is for the kids and the train enthusiasts!. This morning we’re out at Exploration Place, getting a look at their new Thomas and Friends Exhibit! This fun new attraction at EP will give kiddos the chance to get hands on with some STEM, and also get up close and personal with the famous No. 1 engine himself.
Wichita band flirted with success. 40 years later, these ‘nerds’ are having a moment
The so-called “dean of American rock critics” called them a “great lost American band.” Their fans refuse to let them die.
KWCH.com
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
KWCH.com
K-15 closed in south Wichita due to rolled semi
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An overturned semi is blocking southbound traffic on K-15 at I-135. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted out a photo of the rollover and said traffic is being diverted at Wassell Street. Drivers should expect delays. Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a...
KWCH.com
Wichita State University releases rendering of Cessna stadium renovation
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State University released a new rendering on Monday for its University Stadium project. The estimated $51 million project includes tearing down the current Cessna Stadium and constructing a venue to accommodate more than 10,000 spectators and include a reconfigured eight-lane track and space for a soccer field.
KWCH.com
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees approved funding for the first two phases of the renovation of Cessna Stadium. Themes of a rally in Wichita was to celebrate Cedric Lofton’s life, bring attention to his case and seek accountability. City of Wichita addresses concerns with WPD property and...
KWCH.com
Wichita firefighter Curt Mohr dies after four-year cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department announced Tuesday that Curt Mohr, who had been battling brain cancer since his diagnosis in 2018, has died. He was 51. Mohr was with the department for 28 years before retiring this month. Fundraising efforts have continued since he was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor four years ago.
KWCH.com
Quiet but mild pattern holding
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures got a slight boost as a front moved through the state today. But we’ve got a quiet, clear and mild night ahead with lows in the 50′s expected. Tomorrow the wind will shift and come in with a bit of a breeze from the east. Expect a cooler day with highs staying in the 70′s. Along the far western border a few isolated showers could form, but don’t expect any good moisture or a pattern change. It should be a mainly sunny and Fall like day Wednesday. We look to stay near normal or in the low 80′s with dry weather holding through the 10 day.
KWCH.com
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
Mural at historic Wichita building to be removed, stored until new home is found
The mural in the lobby of the Eaton Place in downtown Wichita had been scheduled to be demolished Monday.
Mural at historic Wichita building set to be demolished, but artist wants to save it
Steve Murillo says the mural at Eaton Place can be removed and stored until a new home can be found.
KWCH.com
Smart Factory at WSU's Innovation Campus explores potential future of aviation manufacturing
A S. Wichita couple realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. Wichita State soccer clubs anticipate growth with stadium renovations. Updated: 5 hours ago. The presidents of both the men’s and women’s soccer clubs at...
KWCH.com
NYC mayor’s remarks draw pushback from Kansans
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday made remarks that are drawing pushback from Kansans. Adams said on a recent trip overseas, he was welcomed and accepted because people were familiar with the brand of New York City, something he said, Kansas lacks. After hearing...
PHOTOS: Kansas castle for sale at $3.5M
The Campbell Castle in Wichita, Kansas, is up for sale at $3.5 million, featuring 17 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet.
