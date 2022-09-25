ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Kansas men’s basketball earns commitment from 4-star guard Jamari McDowell

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdE9N_0i9FTFMU00

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball picked up its second public commitment for the 2023 recruiting class Saturday as Jamari McDowell announced he will play for the Jayhawks.

McDowell is a 247Sports Composite four-star shooting guard from Texas. He’s ranked 77th overall and 10th at his position nationally, in addition to being fifth overall in his state. He picked Kansas over Xavier, Texas A&M and Wake Forest.

“I chose Kansas because (of) the relationships with the people, the resources, the history of the program, of course,” McDowell said in a video that streamed live on Instagram. “They just went to the national championship, won it. So, Hall of Fame coach in coach Bill Self. Great program. Rock Chalk.”

McDowell had visited the Jayhawks in August as they prepared to defend the second national title of Self’s tenure with the program. He joins a 2023 recruiting class that includes four-star combo guard Chris Johnson, the 46th-ranked prospect in the country. McDowell is listed at 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds and Johnson at 6-foot-5 and 180 pounds, so the two will provide Kansas size in the backcourt when they report to campus next year.

The roster outlook for when they do report ahead of next season is far from being determined. There’s more than a few current Jayhawks who could try to turn pro after the upcoming season but who would have eligibility left, and there’s the transfer portal to consider as well. It’s too soon to say the newcomers couldn’t find a way into the rotation.

“The intensity and the heart, it’s mostly a mental thing,” McDowell told 247Sports about why he thinks Kansas targeted him. "It’s not as much talent because everybody at that level has talent, but not everybody has the will, so I think that is what it was. I’m talented and have the ability to do everything on the court because I’m a talented player, but I feel like it was the way I played the game, make the right pass and make the right play every time.”

In less than a month, Kansas will hold Late Night in the Phog at Allen Fieldhouse. That comes ahead of an exhibition Nov. 3 at home against Pittsburg State and the season opener Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Jayhawks are looking to defend their share of last season’s Big 12 Conference regular-season title and the outright capture of the Big 12 tournament championship.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Will Kansas hang on to Lance Leipold? Offensive explosion, 4-0 start will have Jayhawks warding off suitors

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Lance Leipold knows what's coming. With every game Kansas' coach wins, his appeal increases and his horizons broaden. But first things first. One-third of the way through the season, a red-hot coach of a red-hot program doesn't want to lose his offensive coordinator. That's Andy Kotelnicki, a little-known 42-year-old whose schemes are behind one of the most innovative offenses in the country.
LAWRENCE, KS
gobigbluecountry.com

Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas

We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
LEXINGTON, KY
SB Nation

AP Top 25 reaction: Rank Kansas, cowards

After a Week 4 that saw many of the bottom teams at the previous top-25 lose, there were expectations that newer teams would make their way into the top-25. Well, the new top-25 has been released and now it’s time for some reactions:. Voters fear Kansas. The Kansas Jayhawks...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KVOE

Northern Heights cancels Fridays football game against Olpe

Northern Heights High School has announced that they are canceling Friday’s home football game with Olpe. It will count as a forfeit. “Our team has recently experienced some unexpected turnover, resulting in significant changes. The team needs this time to regroup and learn a whole new offense & defense to have a chance to compete in the future.”
OLPE, KS
KSNT News

KU victory brings more attention to local Lawrence businesses

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – It’s been a big weekend in Lawrence not only for fans of football, but business owners in the area as well. “It’s been a great day for us,” Co-Owner of Latchkey Deli Chetan Michie said. “We’ve been in the service industry downtown coming on 10 years now. This is our restaurant that […]
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Kansas#Athletics#Recruiting#Jayhawks#Texas A M#Hall Of Fame#Rock Chalk#Self
WIBW

Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcur.org

Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later

KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KTTS

Update On Health Of Art Hains

(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kansascitymag.com

The Ultimate KC Quiche Now has Burnt Ends

André’s has been making quiche since 1955, and not originally by choice. “The concept that my grandparents came over here from Switzerland with was exclusively pastries and chocolates—1955 Kansas City was not ready for a shop that just did that,” says owner René Bollier. “They didn’t really understand what my grandfather was doing, what made it special, why it was so much more expensive.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
738K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy