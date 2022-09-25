ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama football grades vs. Vanderbilt: One major blemish in blowout SEC win

By Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bVGMh_0i9FTCiJ00

Alabama football will have much tougher exams to come this season. Still, a strong score on the first SEC test of the year isn’t a bad way to start.

Even if it’s against Vanderbilt.

The Crimson Tide didn’t get perfect marks on this report card, but there are plenty of good things that happened in Alabama’s 55-3 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here's how we graded No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) in its win over Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1).

SCHEDULE:Alabama football's 2023 schedule is complete. See the full list of opponents, dates

ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Emil Ekiyor vs. Emil Ekiyor: How daily battles forged Alabama football lineman

Offense: A-

Bryce Young was having no trouble connecting on passes, and the receivers showed big-play ability. There were a couple drops and the running game could have been better early, strong offensive performance overall.

Defense: A-

Other than the 11-play, 52-yard drive from Vanderbilt that resulted in a field goal in the first half, the Crimson Tide didn’t give up much on defense on a consistent basis. Will Anderson Jr.’s fourth-down stop stands out, as does Henry To’oTo’o’s tackling.

Special teams: C-

Kool-Aid McKinstry and Brian Branch have shown they can make some big plays in the return game, but they also showed against Vanderbilt they need to work on taking care of the football. Each turned over a punt. McKinstry’s fumble was recovered, nullifying a big return. Branch was lucky a teammate fell on his muff.

Coaching: A

Nothing stood out poorly about the coaching in this game. Alabama was prepared and ready for a developing Vanderbilt team. Even after the Commodores had success on that first-half field goal drive, the Crimson Tide staff made the proper adjustments. The better tests for the coaches still await.

Overall: A-

Alabama had a bit of a warmup SEC opener, so there’s still much to learn about the Crimson Tide. But in this easier test, Alabama had only a few blemishes in an overall stellar performance.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Alabama On 'Upset Alert' For 1 Game

Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Bryce Young and Will Anderson on former teammate Drew Sanders

As freshmen in 2020, the two roommate linebackers were acclimating well in Tuscaloosa. Will Anderson Jr., a four-star from Georgia, had earned himself a starting job on his way to Heisman Award contention. His bunkmate at Alabama was Drew Sanders, a five-star Texas native, whose hype as a recruit led to a spot on special teams, earning player of the week twice. Between practices, they motivated each other, Anderson said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman talks bounce-back game this week vs. Alabama: 'They can beat you before you ever run out on the field'

Sam Pittman and Arkansas are trying to turn the page on the Texas A&M loss as Alabama comes to Fayetteville this week. “We’re going to not make a mountain out of a mole hill, we should have played better, we shouldn’t have made those mistakes, but we’ve gotta move on and we’ve got to learn from it and if we can do that, then we’ll be fine,” Pittman said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
95.3 The Bear

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone

The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Young
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Less separation between top teams in coaches and AP poll

Alabama’s smashing of Vanderbilt swung the minds of a few coaches and voters nationwide. The Crimson Tide remained at No. 2 in the AFCA coaches poll and in the Associated Press Top 25, earning more first-place votes in each. It picked up two more in the coaches poll and one more in the AP. The Tide trimmed the gap between itself and No. 1 Georgia (4-0).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Sec#Bryant Denny Stadium
thebamabuzz.com

12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19

We’ve got the inside scoop on 12 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including the renovation of the Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility in Tuscaloosa. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Taylor Hardin Secure Medical Facility Renovation...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
altoday.com

America First bus tour headed to Alabama

America First Agenda bus tour will be making a stop in Hoover, Alabama, this Monday, September 26t at 12 pm at Hoover Tactical Firearms. The tour highlights the America First Agenda, the America First Policy Institute’s 10-pillar policy plan that debuted at the America First Agenda Summit this past July with former President Donald Trump.
HOOVER, AL
weisradio.com

Red Flag Warning For All Central Alabama

..RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA... The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Central Alabama, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is not recommended. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

10 fall concerts you won’t want to miss in Birmingham

The fall concert calendar in Birmingham is coming in strong, with a wide variety of talent at venues large and small. Here are 10 shows on our must-see list, from a vibrant soul-rock duo to a classic country rock band. UMPHREY’s MCGEE. Who: Midwest jam band, touring on 2022...
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
409K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy