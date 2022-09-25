Why Cuyahoga Falls may see power outages Sunday

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Residents in Cuyahoga Falls may see some issues with power outages through part of Sunday morning.

The reason? FirstEnergy is making transmission grid equipment updates, which are federally mandated, from midnight to 8 a.m.

During the updates, the city is disconnecting power, and while all parties are working to keep outages down (with the Cuyahoga Falls Electric Department using big generators during that time), they still may occur.

“Everyone is encouraged to limit their power consumption during this time frame to help conserve power on the electric system,” the company said in a statement. “FirstEnergy thanks customers in advance for their patience during the repairs.”

FOX 8 News will update this story if more time is needed for repairs.

