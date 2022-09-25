Read full article on original website
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, sixteen) (two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000. People are also...
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Nebraska's Brian Buschini appreciates the art of punting on display in Big Ten conference
Punter Brian Buschini is good to go for Saturday’s game against Indiana after a minor ankle injury suffered during a tackle in the Oklahoma game. While he has slightly changed his form - such as starting to do a one-step punt - it is not a huge change. Buschini...
In Big Ten West that Minnesota's a near-lock to win, Nebraska's a wild card
LINCOLN — Nine weeks. Eight games each. One bye week each. A rigorous, three-horse race in the East with a potential speed boat in the West. The nonconference preamble is over. The Big Ten revs up its conference games for real this week. Nebraska hosts Indiana, Iowa hosts Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin tangle in “Bret Bowl II” and Minnesota, arguably the most impressive league team thus far, is fresh off a 34-7 rout of Michigan State and new to this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
Inside the 100-year journey of a Nebraska season ticket
College football is a game of tradition. In most places, the rivalries, fight songs and nicknames date back decades and are passed down from generation to generation. The coaches, players and administrators all come and go, but the fans are the one constant. For as long as Memorial Stadium has...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
McCook Gazette. September 23, 2022. Editorial: Nebraska’s a happy state, but there’s more to the story. Despite the current fortunes of Husker football, Nebraskans are pretty happy overall. We’re the second lowest state in the number of people who are unemployed for 15 weeks or longer, third in...
Brewer: Renewing the fight for constitutional carry
Fall weather has started making appearances here and there. This time of year is also when legislative proposals are being changed from hazy concepts into words on the page of a bill draft. The Legislature’s Revisor of Statutes makes that magic happen. Sometimes there is a lot of back and forth.
'Sky's the limit' — Omaha YouTuber has ambitious plans for York missile silo
Andrew Flair wanted nothing to do with owning a missile silo at first. The Omaha native and YouTube influencer had seen a Facebook post about the decommissioned complex near York, which hit the market this summer. He figured he would check it out with some friends for a video, but...
Prison system touts drop in staff turnover, while lack of medical workers remains a concern
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Corrections, long plagued by high turnover among protective services staff, is now projecting that the turnover rate among guards will be cut nearly in half. In a press release Tuesday, Corrections said it expects the turnover rate among custody staff — the officers...
Steamed about lobster: House candidates snippy over donation
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Congressional candidates in a hotly contested Maine race snipped at each other on Tuesday about a contribution from the leader of a conservation group that has discouraged consumers from buying lobster. Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is defending his seat in Maine's 2nd Congressional District against...
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha
OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. People are also reading…. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections”...
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Lincoln
A 45-year-old Lincoln man riding a motorcycle has died following a crash on West O Street on Saturday. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound when the driver of a Hyundai sedan pulled out in front of it near Southwest 20th Street. The names...
EPA targets 'cancer alley' discrimination
Federal officials are investigating whether Louisiana regulators are discriminating against Black residents by failing to control air pollution in parishes packed with refineries and petrochemical plants, a region some call "cancer alley." The Denka chemical plant, in the majority-Black town of Reserve, Louisiana, is under scrutiny from the Environmental Protection Agency. Less than a half mile from an elementary school in Reserve, it makes synthetic rubber, emitting chloroprene, listed as a carcinogen in California, and a likely one by the EPA. Mary Hampton, who lives in Reserve, is the president of Concerned Citizens of St. John the Baptist Parish, which raised civil rights concerns about the state's handling of Denka. She worries about the health of her family and friends and is frustrated that the environmental consequences fall on this community. A Denka spokesperson said advocates were describing a crisis that "simply does not exist." The state said it has worked to help the company emit less, denying it was taking too long to do more. The plant's investigation is part of a push by the Biden administration to prioritize environmental enforcement in communities overburdened by pollution. On Saturday, that push ratcheted up a notch when EPA administrator Michael Regan announced the creation of a new office at EPA focused on environmental justice. Regan visited Reserve last year to highlight its sever air pollution. Louisiana environmental regulators said they did not discriminate companies want to locate in the region because key infrastructure already exists here.
