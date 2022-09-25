Read full article on original website
Vanished In Colorado: Where Are They?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDenver, CO
Report expected soon on fire at Denver tent village for homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo charter founder profits from taxpayer moneySuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Denver pays homeless coalition $45 million for hotel roomsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms
As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
Aurora opts out of state family and medical leave program
The Aurora City Council on Monday voted to opt out of participating in the state’s family and medical leave program, mirroring decisions that Denver and dozens of other local governments made. Deputy Director of Human Resources Jennifer Lorenzen said city staff recommended against participating in the Family and Medical...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Ranked choice voting picks up traction in Fort Collins
Ever since Fort Collins City Council members voiced support for ranked choice voting, and according to an article from the Coloradoan, the voting method also referred to as instant runoff voting has gained some traction. Ranked choice voting is straightforward: According to Ballotpedia’s website, voters rank candidates by order of...
Westword
Colorado Education Department Finds Systemic Racism in DPS Affective Needs Program
In March, AdvocacyDenver filed a complaint against Denver Public Schools with the Colorado Department of Education, alleging that DPS systemically denied Black students who were identified with disabilities and placed in affective needs programs an appropriate public education. Rachel Dore, the state complaints officer for the education department, agreed with...
CU Boulder News & Events
CU Boulder begins design on first of 2 new residential buildings
CU Boulder has begun design on the first of two new on-campus apartment-style residential buildings slated for the area of Main Campus north of Boulder Creek. The two buildings would house approximately 400 students each and allow for existing aging residence halls to undergo renovations while also targeting graduate and upper-division undergraduate students.
denverite.com
Guy Padgett wants to get back into local government. The District 7 City Council seat might be his way
Guy Padgett isn’t a stranger to being a city council representative. He’s been out of the game since 2009 but he’s ready to step back into public office with his run for the highly coveted District 7 City Council seat. “I have a long history of being...
highlandsranchherald.net
Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances
The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
Denver City Council to consider rezoning requests
The Denver City Council on Monday will hold three public hearings covering property rezoning in districts 6 and 10. The first two hearings cover requests to rezone two properties as single-unit homes with accessory units. The third hearing is a request to rezone a mixed-use, three-story building to a mixed-use, five-story building with a focus on residential use.
kiowacountypress.net
Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline
(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused
The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
broomfieldleader.com
Public hearing set for Broomfield gas station ordinance
Broomfield City Council will vote on whether new gas stations should be required to be at least 1,000 feet away from existing gas stations at a regular business meeting Tuesday. The ordinance was sparked by a recent proposal to build a new station in close proximity to existing stations, city...
Boulder couple settles lawsuit against city over oil and gas permitting moratorium
The City of Boulder agreed Friday to pay a couple who own mineral rights inside the city limits $35,000 for interfering with their property rights, according to a news release from Advance Colorado Action. Starting in 2013, the city imposed what was supposed to be a short-term moratorium on oil...
State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon
CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
cuindependent.com
“The Dean’s List” is a passion project and ski documentary produced by CU Boulder alums
A documentary-style film “The Dean’s List” is a glimpse into the passion that University of Colorado Boulder students who directed the film have for skiing. The film premieres Sept. 30 at the Boulder Fox Theatre. This film is a peek into a college student’s life, choosing skiing...
cuindependent.com
Mobile food pantry combats food insecurity on campus
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, staff and volunteers at the University of Colorado Boulder handed out boxes of food to local community members on the University Memorial Center South Terrace Plaza. This monthly mobile food pantry, hosted by the new CU Boulder Basic Needs Center, is the first one of the fall semester.
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Denver ballot’s No. 305 will raise your rent; vote NO
Rent has never been higher in Denver. That’s alongside soaring overall inflation, the likes of which our state and country haven’t seen in decades. So, the last thing anyone needs is a proposal on Denver’s local ballot this November that will drive rent even higher — ironically, in the name of helping renters.
Denver recreational marijuana data sheds light on revenues versus cost of industry
As Colorado Springs voters weigh whether to legalize recreational marijuana sales, proponents are stressing the potential to collect millions in new city tax revenue and opponents have highlighted high costs it could drive for the city. Voters will consider two recreational marijuana questions in November. One that would only allow...
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Colorado restaurant named 1 of top hidden gems in US
Tripadvisor released its 2022 Travelers' Choice Awards on Tuesday for the best restaurants. On one of those lists is a restaurant in Burlington.
