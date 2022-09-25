ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Clerks inundated by 2020 election denier requests ahead of midterms

As Jefferson County Clerk and Recorder George Stern's staff is gearing up for the Nov. 8 midterm election, he says his office is being hamstrung by dozens of new open records act requests seeking detailed information about the 2020 election, nearly two years ago."It's a huge distraction and morale killer eight weeks before a very important election," Stern said. "He says he is obligated to respond and fulfill the Colorado Open Records Act requests but calls it frustrating that some are consuming valuable staff time, trying to litigate the 2020 election, which he says was free and fair. Of 380,000...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora opts out of state family and medical leave program

The Aurora City Council on Monday voted to opt out of participating in the state’s family and medical leave program, mirroring decisions that Denver and dozens of other local governments made. Deputy Director of Human Resources Jennifer Lorenzen said city staff recommended against participating in the Family and Medical...
AURORA, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Ranked choice voting picks up traction in Fort Collins

Ever since Fort Collins City Council members voiced support for ranked choice voting, and according to an article from the Coloradoan, the voting method also referred to as instant runoff voting has gained some traction. Ranked choice voting is straightforward: According to Ballotpedia’s website, voters rank candidates by order of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Westword

Colorado Education Department Finds Systemic Racism in DPS Affective Needs Program

In March, AdvocacyDenver filed a complaint against Denver Public Schools with the Colorado Department of Education, alleging that DPS systemically denied Black students who were identified with disabilities and placed in affective needs programs an appropriate public education. Rachel Dore, the state complaints officer for the education department, agreed with...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Boulder, CO
Education
CU Boulder News & Events

CU Boulder begins design on first of 2 new residential buildings

CU Boulder has begun design on the first of two new on-campus apartment-style residential buildings slated for the area of Main Campus north of Boulder Creek. The two buildings would house approximately 400 students each and allow for existing aging residence halls to undergo renovations while also targeting graduate and upper-division undergraduate students.
BOULDER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Parker looks to relax lewdness laws and nudity allowances

The Town of Parker has taken the first step to changing ordinances regarding nudity after the town council recently gave preliminary approval to updating the rules. The topic was brought before the council because of an upcoming showing of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at the Parker Arts, Culture & Events, or PACE, Center. The 1975 film shows a woman’s breast.
PARKER, CO
northfortynews

Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership

Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
FORT COLLINS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cu Boulder#Gun Control#Guns#K12#Politics Legislative#Politics Local#Politics State#Linus College#Cusg#Cu South#Legislative Council
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council to consider rezoning requests

The Denver City Council on Monday will hold three public hearings covering property rezoning in districts 6 and 10. The first two hearings cover requests to rezone two properties as single-unit homes with accessory units. The third hearing is a request to rezone a mixed-use, three-story building to a mixed-use, five-story building with a focus on residential use.
DENVER, CO
kiowacountypress.net

Colorado groups petition leaders to halt Suncor Line 1 pipeline

(Colorado News Connection) More than 40 environmental groups are urging federal regulators and Colorado's Congressional delegation to put a pause on a pipeline project under way in Weld County, called Line 1, which would nearly triple the current capacity to deliver crude oil to the Suncor refinery in Commerce City.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Public hearing set for Broomfield gas station ordinance

Broomfield City Council will vote on whether new gas stations should be required to be at least 1,000 feet away from existing gas stations at a regular business meeting Tuesday. The ordinance was sparked by a recent proposal to build a new station in close proximity to existing stations, city...
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

State report on Robin Niceta expected Monday afternoon

CBS News Colorado has learned the Colorado Department of Human Services is preparing to release a report Monday on Robin Niceta, the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been charged with falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Multiple sources say the state agency reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
cuindependent.com

Mobile food pantry combats food insecurity on campus

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, staff and volunteers at the University of Colorado Boulder handed out boxes of food to local community members on the University Memorial Center South Terrace Plaza. This monthly mobile food pantry, hosted by the new CU Boulder Basic Needs Center, is the first one of the fall semester.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Denver ballot’s No. 305 will raise your rent; vote NO

Rent has never been higher in Denver. That’s alongside soaring overall inflation, the likes of which our state and country haven’t seen in decades. So, the last thing anyone needs is a proposal on Denver’s local ballot this November that will drive rent even higher — ironically, in the name of helping renters.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy