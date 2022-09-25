Read full article on original website
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th. E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92). Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for...
Castro has 2 late singles, Tigers beat Royals 4-3 in 10
DETROIT (AP) — Harold Castro singled in the winning run with two outs in the 10th inning after tying it with a two-run single in the eighth in the Detroit Tigers' 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Tucker Barnhart bunted pinch-runner Ryan Kreidler to third...
Atlanta-Washington Runs
Nationals first. Lane Thomas singles to left field. CJ Abrams reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Lane Thomas out at second. Joey Meneses strikes out swinging. Luke Voit doubles to deep left field. CJ Abrams scores. Alex Call grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson.
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .319; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .302; M.Machado, San Diego, .296; Arenado, St. Louis, .293; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .290; Hoerner, Chicago, .288; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 112; Freeman, Los Angeles, 112; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 103;...
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0
DP_Chicago 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Chicago 2, Minnesota 7. 2B_Moncada (16), Arraez (30), Miranda (24), Sánchez (23). HR_Wallner (2). Lynn pitched to 2 batters in the 6th. Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Brennan Miller. T_2:38. A_23,647 (38,544).
Miami-N.Y. Mets Runs
Marlins first. Jon Berti grounds out to shallow infield, Francisco Lindor to Pete Alonso. Miguel Rojas hit by pitch. Brian Anderson singles to shallow right field. Miguel Rojas to second. Garrett Cooper singles to right center field. Brian Anderson to second. Miguel Rojas to third. Bryan De La Cruz out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Brandon Nimmo. Miguel Rojas scores. JJ Bleday walks. Garrett Cooper to second. Brian Anderson to third. JJ Bleday to second. Garrett Cooper to third. Brian Anderson scores. Jacob Stallings flies out to right field to Tyler Naquin.
Andújar's bases-clearing double lifts Pirates over Reds 4-1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Miguel Andújar hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. Andújar’s hit snapped a 1-all tie and came in his second game with the Pirates. The designated hitter was...
Colorado-San Francisco Runs
Rockies first. Ryan McMahon singles to center field. Yonathan Daza strikes out swinging. C.J. Cron singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Charlie Blackmon singles to left field. C.J. Cron to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz flies out to deep left field to Joc Pederson. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
L.A. Dodgers-San Diego Runs
Padres first. Ha-Seong Kim flies out to deep right field to Mookie Betts. Juan Soto singles to center field. Manny Machado reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Juan Soto out at second. Brandon Drury doubles. Manny Machado to third. Wil Myers singles to shallow center field. Brandon Drury scores. Manny Machado scores. Josh Bell flies out to center field to Trayce Thompson.
Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs
Cubs third. Yan Gomes grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Bohm to Rhys Hoskins. Alfonso Rivas grounds out to first base to Rhys Hoskins. Christopher Morel homers to right field. Zach McKinstry grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Wheeler to Rhys Hoskins. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left...
Oakland-L.A. Angels Runs
Athletics second. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Seth Brown flies out to deep center field to Mike Trout. Jordan Diaz singles to left field. Chad Pinder to second. Shea Langeliers singles to shortstop. Jordan Diaz to second. Chad Pinder to third. Cristian Pache singles to shallow infield. Shea Langeliers to second. Jordan Diaz to third. Chad Pinder scores. Nick Allen doubles to deep left field. Cristian Pache out at home. Shea Langeliers scores. Jordan Diaz scores. Jonah Bride walks. Dermis Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Jonah Bride out at second.
Rays top Guardians 6-5 in 11, move up in AL wild-card race
CLEVELAND (AP) — With Hurricane Ian and the playoffs foremost on their minds, the Tampa Bay Rays started a season-ending trip with a gritty win. A wild-card spot is drawing near. Harold Ramírez's two-run double with two outs in the 11th inning pushed Tampa Bay past Cleveland 6-5 on...
Houston 10, Arizona 2
A-singled for Alvarez in the 5th. b-pinch hit for C.Kelly in the 9th. E_Peña (18). LOB_Arizona 6, Houston 10. 2B_P.Smith (8), Altuve (35). HR_Perdomo (5), off Garcia; Varsho (27), off Maton; Altuve (27), off Davies; Altuve (28), off Kennedy; Hensley (1), off Kennedy; Bregman (22), off Kennedy; Peña (20), off Frias. RBIs_Perdomo (39), Varsho (72), Altuve 2 (57), Mancini (22), Hensley 3 (5), Gurriel (51), Bregman (91), Peña 2 (57). SB_Tucker (24). SF_Mancini.
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1
A-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. E_India (10), Romine (1). LOB_Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_O.Cruz (11), Andújar (1), Bae (2). RBIs_Andújar 3 (4). SB_Mitchell (3), Fraley (4), O.Cruz (9). CS_Siani (1), Mitchell (1), Andújar (1). Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Steer, Aquino 4); Pittsburgh 5...
Bears place receiver Pringle on IR because of calf injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears receiver Byron Pringle will miss at least four games because of a calf injury after the team placed him on injured reserve on Tuesday. Pringle left in the first quarter of Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, after catching one pass for 11 yards. He has two receptions for 33 yards after signing with Chicago in the offseason.
How the Dodgers’ 1958 Move to L.A. Lit Up Announcer Jaime Jarrín’s Career
At the start of 1955, the Dodgers were based in Brooklyn, and Jaime Jarrín was a reporter in his native Ecuador, covering the National Congress. Four years later, the Dodgers had moved to Los Angeles, and Jarrín was broadcasting their games on the radio. Jarrín arrived in Los Angeles on a permanent resident visa that June and worked in a factory until a part-time job opened up at the city’s only Spanish radio station, KWKW. He made fast progress, and by the time the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958, Jarrín was KWKW’s news and sports director. They didn’t play much baseball...
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2
Pittsburgh110—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, McGinn 1 (Pettersson), 1:42. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Hronek, Rasmussen), 15:42 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Zadina 1 (Rasmussen), 0:23. 4, Detroit, Soderblom 1 (Czarnik, Berggren), 5:01. 5, Detroit, Kampfer 1 (Zadina), 6:55 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 1 (Zucker), 13:16. Third Period_7, Detroit, Spezia 1 (Maatta,...
NHL・
Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Boston0111—3 First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Fox 1 (Trocheck, Vesey), 7:03. Penalties_Steen, BOS (Tripping), 16:34. Second Period_2, Boston, Greer 1 (Studnicka, McLaughlin), 5:01. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Lafreniere 1 (Vesey, Lindgren), 7:17. Penalties_Robertson, NYR (Holding), 9:33; Asselin, BOS (Hooking), 15:22; Greer, BOS (Misconduct), 20:00. Third Period_4, Boston, Steen 1 (Lindholm, Koppanen),...
Minnesota 5, Colorado 2
Colorado110—2 First Period_1, Colorado, Newhook 1 (Kaut, Hudon), 0:19. 2, Minnesota, Jost 1 (Steel, Boldy), 6:08 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Jost 2 (Boldy, Steel), 15:48 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, Kaut 1 (Hudon), 0:20. 5, Minnesota, Petan 1, 14:49 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Firstov 1 (Petan, Goligoski), 17:21. 7, Minnesota, Duhaime 1 (Sustr, Dewar), 19:50.
NHL・
