ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
COLUMBIA, SC
aseaofblue.com

Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN

With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington. Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Football
City
Columbia, KY
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Sports
Frankfort, KY
Football
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Columbia, SC
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'

Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks home game being moved due to Hurricane Ian

Carolina will move up their home game against SC State, originally scheduled for Saturday October 1. The game will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida this week and impact the Carolina’s this weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game

The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky State#Benedict College#American Football#College Football#Siac
Aiken Standard

Some Aiken County prep football games moved to Thursday

With the threat of rain this weekend, some local high school football teams have announced changes to their Friday night games. For North Augusta High School the varsity football game against South Aiken has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at South Aiken. The JV game has been moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School, according to a social media post from the school.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
LEXINGTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wach.com

S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy