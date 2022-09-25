Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
Benedict College remains unbeaten after 40-14 victory over Kentucky State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thoroughbreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
USC vs. SC State football game moves due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian has upended plans for South Carolina Gamecocks and SC State Bulldog's game this week. The University of South Carolina Athletics Office announced Tuesday the game against the Bulldogs will now be played Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium. Previously, the game was set for Saturday at noon.
aseaofblue.com
Keion Brooks says goodbye to BBN
With the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball season on the horizon, one former Cat took the time to say thanks to the Big Blue Nation after three solid seasons in Lexington. Keion Brooks was a staple of the Kentucky program for the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 campaign, he finished with 10.8 points per game on 49% shooting from the field and 23% from three. He also added 4.8 rebounds and one assist per game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks home game being moved due to Hurricane Ian
Carolina will move up their home game against SC State, originally scheduled for Saturday October 1. The game will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida this week and impact the Carolina’s this weekend.
abccolumbia.com
Television info released for SC State-South Carolina game
The South Carolina State at South Carolina football game scheduled for noon on Saturday in Columbia has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. ET due to Hurricane Ian, it was announced today. SEC Network will televise the game with Dave Neal handling the play-by-play, Aaron Murray serving...
WIS-TV
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
College basketball showcase set for Dec. in Greenville
Six college basketball teams will head to Greenville in December for an invitational showcase.
Some Aiken County prep football games moved to Thursday
With the threat of rain this weekend, some local high school football teams have announced changes to their Friday night games. For North Augusta High School the varsity football game against South Aiken has been moved to Thursday, Sept. 29, at South Aiken. The JV game has been moved to Thursday at 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School, according to a social media post from the school.
abcnews4.com
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
wach.com
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
WLTX.com
Area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
Discover Aiken: Three new courses add to Aiken County's golf offerings
It’s no secret that Aiken County is blessed with many wonderful golf courses. From turn-of-the-20th-century layouts to courses that weave through neighborhoods, golf has been an integral part of the local sports landscape for many decades. And, thanks to an abundance of suitable terrain and available land, there are...
wpde.com
Joe Cunningham accepts South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Joe Cunningham announced Tuesday that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association. At a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina's education system. “It’s past time for South Carolina to have an education governor,” Cunningham...
Gov. Henry McMaster in Aiken: Critical race theory has no place in South Carolina
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday afternoon that there's no place for critical race theory in South Carolina's schools. McMaster, a Republican who has been the state's governor since 2017, addressed critical race theory Tuesday afternoon at the monthly meeting of the Aiken Republican Club. Critical race theory is defined...
Skydivers speak out after parachuter dies in fall in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a deadly accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, South Carolina, almost exactly one year from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make a turn at a low altitude […]
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
