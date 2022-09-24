Read full article on original website
Celebrate German American Day at museum
The Wood County Museum and Bowling Green State University’s Department of World Languages and Cultures present German Wedding Traditions on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road, in observance of German American Day. Michael McMaster will give a short introductory program on...
Carter Historic Farm welcomes visitors to Heritage Farm Fest
The Wood County Park District’s Heritage Farm Fest is set for Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. The Heritage Farm Fest event features family-friendly historic agricultural fun including live music, wagon rides, tea and history talks, old-fashioned laundry station, scarecrow contest, cider-pressing, wagon rides, bowling and games, farming demonstrations, donut-eating contest, ice-cream and cobbler, and lunch sustainably grown and holistically-raised on the farm.
Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
Maumee preschool holds open house
MAUMEE — Elizabeth Wayne Preschool, 310 Elizabeth St, in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, will be hosting an open house on Sunday from noon-1 p.m. EWP is a private Christian preschool providing classes for 3, 4 and 5 year olds. Parents of prospective preschoolers are invited to learn more...
Rudolph Bike Park ribbon cutting is Wednesday
RUDOLPH — Join the Wood County Board of Park Commissioners, Liberty Township Trustees and Wood County Park District staff on Wednesday at 5 p.m. for a ribbon cutting for the Rudolph Bike Park at 14038 Mermill Road. Sandy Wiechman, chair of the park board commissioners will speak briefly about...
Tim Graves and the Farm Hands are Live! In the House
PEMBERVILLE — Tim Graves and the Farm Hands will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Live! In the House at the Opera House, 115 Main St. Tickets $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey 419-287-4848. Since their inception in...
Local Briefs: 9-27-2022
Early this month, Bowling Green police responded to a possible drowning in the 1600 block of East Wooster Street. Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division at 6 p.m. on Sept. 5 responded to the hotel and learned BG EMS had transported a child to Toledo Hospital. Personnel on-scene said...
Penta to host cruise-in car show
PERRYSBURG — The Transportation programs at Penta Career Center will host their 11th annual Cruise-In Car Show on Wednesday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. on the Penta campus located at 9301 Buck Road. All types of vehicles and motorcycles are welcome to participate. Vehicle owners are admitted free of charge as...
Wood Lane considers land swap to build 2 residential homes
Wood Lane is considering a land swap with the county to have the space needed to build a residential treatment center for youth with developmental disabilities and complex needs. “The program will need to be flexible and resilient in the manner services are delivered to creatively meet the complex needs...
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr.
Dr. Briant Hamor Lee Sr., 84, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 25, 2022. He was born May 6, 1938 in New Haven, Connecticut to the late Alfred McClung II and Elizabeth (Briant) Lee. He married Nancy White in 1962 and she survives in Bowling Green. Along with his...
Lucine Spangler
Lucine Spangler, 102, of Toledo and formerly Bowling Green passed away September 27, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1919 to the late John and Mary (Meurer) Romaker in Custar, Ohio. She married Robert M. Spangler and they were married 39 until he passed away. Lucine is survived by...
Woman charged with patient abuse is granted early release
A former Bowling Green woman sent to prison for assaulting a developmentally disabled teen has been granted early release. Kendall Jackson, 25, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. She appeared in front of the judge Sept. 19 for a judicial release hearing. Mack...
Chicken killings: a moral catastrophe we can’t afford to neglect
Although this horrible news was not widely reported, readers need to know about an outbreak of bird flu two weeks ago at one of the largest poultry factory farms in Ohio, located in the Toledo area. A brief article on page 3 of the Sept. 8 edition stated that this outbreak would result in euthanizing “roughly 3 million chickens.”
VIDEO: Family escapes fire on Flanders in BG
A family of four escaped a house fire Sunday night on Flanders Avenue. A couple and their two children are safe, said Capt. Terry Busch, with the Bowling Green Fire Division. Fire was blazing through the roof upon arrival around 9:30 p.m., he said. “They made an initial attack and...
Dennis “Denny” Panning
Dennis “Denny” Panning, 66, Deshler, died Sept. 23, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler.
Eastwood girls first, BG boys second at Extravaganza
NAPOLEON — The Eastwood girls cross country team won the Liberty Center Extravaganza at Leaders Farms in Napoleon Saturday. On a course that features two creek crossings, Eastwood junior Haley Sponaugle finished third in 19:08.74 and sophomore Leah Emch (19:16.04) was fourth. Other Eastwood runners were senior Talia Baum...
BGSU Athletics mourns the passing of Kerm Stroh
The Bowling Green State University athletics family mourns the passing of Kermit “Kerm” Stroh, who passed away on Thursday at the age of 88. Stroh, who earned an honorary doctorate from BGSU in 2002 and was named a BGSU honorary alumnus in 2003, is a 2022 inductee into the BGSU Athletics Hall of Fame. His transformational support continues to impact countless student-athletes, coaches and teams at the university.
Troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County
A Florida woman is facing felony charges after a traffic stop in Wood County where troopers seized 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1 million. According to a news release, on Sept. 19 at 3:21 p.m., troopers stopped a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration for a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle, according to the patrol. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed the contraband.
BGSU coach Loeffler gets wake-up call with health scare
Bowling Green State University football coach Scot Loeffler found out there is nothing worse than having to watch your own team play on television. Because of blood clots that hospitalized Loeffler for two days last week, he had to watch the Falcons’ 45-14 loss to Mississippi State Saturday on the SEC Network, just like other people around the country.
