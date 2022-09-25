LINCOLN — Nine weeks. Eight games each. One bye week each. A rigorous, three-horse race in the East with a potential speed boat in the West. The nonconference preamble is over. The Big Ten revs up its conference games for real this week. Nebraska hosts Indiana, Iowa hosts Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin tangle in “Bret Bowl II” and Minnesota, arguably the most impressive league team thus far, is fresh off a 34-7 rout of Michigan State and new to this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO