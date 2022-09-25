Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, sixteen) (two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000. People are also...
North Platte Telegraph
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Brian Buschini appreciates the art of punting on display in Big Ten conference
Punter Brian Buschini is good to go for Saturday’s game against Indiana after a minor ankle injury suffered during a tackle in the Oklahoma game. While he has slightly changed his form - such as starting to do a one-step punt - it is not a huge change. Buschini...
North Platte Telegraph
Inside the 100-year journey of a Nebraska season ticket
College football is a game of tradition. In most places, the rivalries, fight songs and nicknames date back decades and are passed down from generation to generation. The coaches, players and administrators all come and go, but the fans are the one constant. For as long as Memorial Stadium has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
In Big Ten West that Minnesota's a near-lock to win, Nebraska's a wild card
LINCOLN — Nine weeks. Eight games each. One bye week each. A rigorous, three-horse race in the East with a potential speed boat in the West. The nonconference preamble is over. The Big Ten revs up its conference games for real this week. Nebraska hosts Indiana, Iowa hosts Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin tangle in “Bret Bowl II” and Minnesota, arguably the most impressive league team thus far, is fresh off a 34-7 rout of Michigan State and new to this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
North Platte Telegraph
Red Report: Huskers implement bye week changes, hit reset button on season
After a four-week stretch that included an international trip, two coach firings and three losses, the Nebraska football team needed a break. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave them just that. While NU's coaching staff hit the recruiting trail, players had Thursday through Saturday off from team activities before the...
North Platte Telegraph
'Sky's the limit' — Omaha YouTuber has ambitious plans for York missile silo
Andrew Flair wanted nothing to do with owning a missile silo at first. The Omaha native and YouTube influencer had seen a Facebook post about the decommissioned complex near York, which hit the market this summer. He figured he would check it out with some friends for a video, but...
North Platte Telegraph
Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha
OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. People are also reading…. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there’s a chance the “Intersections”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus
OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
North Platte Telegraph
Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Lincoln
A 45-year-old Lincoln man riding a motorcycle has died following a crash on West O Street on Saturday. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound when the driver of a Hyundai sedan pulled out in front of it near Southwest 20th Street. The names...
Comments / 0