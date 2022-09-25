ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, sixteen) (two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four) Mega Millions. 08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3. (eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Inside the 100-year journey of a Nebraska season ticket

College football is a game of tradition. In most places, the rivalries, fight songs and nicknames date back decades and are passed down from generation to generation. The coaches, players and administrators all come and go, but the fans are the one constant. For as long as Memorial Stadium has...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Nebraska Lifestyle
North Platte Telegraph

In Big Ten West that Minnesota's a near-lock to win, Nebraska's a wild card

LINCOLN — Nine weeks. Eight games each. One bye week each. A rigorous, three-horse race in the East with a potential speed boat in the West. The nonconference preamble is over. The Big Ten revs up its conference games for real this week. Nebraska hosts Indiana, Iowa hosts Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin tangle in “Bret Bowl II” and Minnesota, arguably the most impressive league team thus far, is fresh off a 34-7 rout of Michigan State and new to this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Red Report: Huskers implement bye week changes, hit reset button on season

After a four-week stretch that included an international trip, two coach firings and three losses, the Nebraska football team needed a break. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph gave them just that. While NU's coaching staff hit the recruiting trail, players had Thursday through Saturday off from team activities before the...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Plug pulled on multimillion-dollar “Intersections” project for South Omaha

OMAHA — Developers have scrapped an ambitious plan that had aimed to turn a largely industrial 25-acre tract south of downtown into a multimillion-dollar wellness and sports complex. A spokesman for Community Health Development Partners told the Nebraska Examiner that there's a chance the "Intersections"...
OMAHA, NE
#White Balls#The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph

NU Regents to vote on innovation hub project that expands UNMC campus

OMAHA — A favorable vote this Friday would trigger full-throated transformation of an old steel mill operation into the Catalyst, a $60 million entrepreneurial tech hub meant to expand the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Various enterprises are to be housed at the retrofitted, enlarged and infilled structure...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Motorcyclist killed in crash in west Lincoln

A 45-year-old Lincoln man riding a motorcycle has died following a crash on West O Street on Saturday. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. Police said the motorcyclist was westbound when the driver of a Hyundai sedan pulled out in front of it near Southwest 20th Street.
LINCOLN, NE

