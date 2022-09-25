Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
CJ Fall City Wide Sales
The Bluegrass Festival is a traditional start of Fall for many people, and Carl Junction continues the celebration of Fall with another fun event…The Fall City Wide Sales! Cavanaugh Studyvin talks about what to expect.
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grass fire threatens The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri building
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of animals at the local humane society were threatened with potential evacuation orders as a nearby fire spread fast this afternoon. Four area fire departments together extinguished the flames before they got that far. It took about 6 or 7 fire trucks to get the fire under control. It started in the […]
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
Explorers Find Abandoned ‘Adult’ Theater in the Woods near Joplin, Missouri
They could tell by the shape of the building that if this place showed movies, it likely didn't show just any type of videos. Explorers found what appears to be an abandoned 'adult' movie theater buried deep in the woods of Missouri. Exploring locations where people no longer are is...
KYTV
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
RELATED PEOPLE
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building
St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.
Fire reported at storage unit facility in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evening fire was reported at 2629 S Rangeline, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire Dept were dispatched as automatic mutual aid. As authorities arrived there were no visible flames. However there was a smell of smoke in the air and a light haze in...
kggfradio.com
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Safety loophole exposed following Stockton parade float accident
KOLR10 Investigates is looking into whether a required parade permit was obtained in Stockton for the Black Walnut Festival after a 12-year-old boy fell off a float and was run over. Missouri State highway patrol is investigating a parade float crash that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital by helicopter. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
Explainer: Trail of lights in the sky causes a stir
JOPLIN, Mo. — Messages, calls, texts, videos started coming in about 8:15 p.m. Sunday evening to Joplin News First. “What are these lights in the sky to the northeast?” K.H. “Did you see this in the sky it wasn’t a jet!” S.B. “You get any messages about a line of lights flying over minute ago?” B.J. On Saturday SpaceX launched...
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
FBI continues search for missing NWA man
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the location and recovery of Jason Lierl.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Motorcyclist injured after jacket catches in back wheel in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. (KOAM) – A motorcyclist was critically injured after a crash on I-44 in Ottawa County Sunday evening. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the driver was headed westbound about four miles west of Miami. Personal information about the driver has not been released, pending notification of family. Investigators...
Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
FourStates
Joplin, MO
2K+
Followers
0
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Media account for Four States Homepagehttps://www.fourstateshomepage.com/
Comments / 0