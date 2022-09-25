ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maria Kanellis Discusses Possibility Of Wrestling For WWA, Working With Joshi Promotions

Maria Kanellis has conditions if she's going to step back in the ring. Maria is a former WWE 24/7 Champion, but she has no desire to step back into the ring unless there are a special set of circumstances. Maria hasn't wrestled since 2019 when she teamed with her husband Mike Bennett to take on Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, though she wasn't active in the match as she revealed she was pregnant.
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits

D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
Bobby Fish Addresses Rumor He Asked Adam Cole And Kyle O'Reilly To Leave AEW

Bobby Fish gives his side of the story. Fish left AEW at the end of August after the two sides couldn't agree on a new contact. During his time in AEW, Fish was aligned with Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole in the Undisputed Elite. After his AEW departure, it was rumored that Fish had asked Cole and O'Reilly to leave AEW and join him in WWE.
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW

Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
Leon Slater Discusses His GCW Debut, Reveals That Tony Deppen Put In A Good Word For Him

Leon Slater discusses his debut in GCW. The latest viral sensation in wrestling is quickly racking up appearances in major company, and putting on great matches while doing so. Leon Slater, who's only 17 years old, has made a massive mark on the independent wrestling scene as of late, as he has had standout matches against the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Mike Bailey just in the last month and a half.
Jim Ross Thinks Fans Will See Less Controversial Language In AEW, 'It Shows A Lack Of Creativity'

Jim Ross comments on the language used in AEW and more. AEW has never been afraid to push the envelope when it comes to language used on television with wrestlers often using the words "shit" and "bitch." Ross was ringside as a time when language would freely fly on television during the Attitude Era and was also part of more buttoned-up eras like throughout his career with the NWA, WCW, WWE, and now AEW.
Jinny Still Under WWE Contract, Despite Being Moved To Alumni Page

Jinny appearing in the alumni section of WWE.com had many fans worried after the huge layoffs at NXT UK. Fightful asked WWE official capacity if Jinny had departed the company, and who we spoke to said they hadn't been informed of such a move. They did say that Jinny had been dealing with an injury and hadn't been in the United States the last few weeks, which she confirmed via her own social media. She noted last week that she's waiting for her supporting documents and old passport, which also contains her US visa. She was set to travel to the United States for medical treatment for an injury last week as well.
AEW Dynamite (9/28) Preview: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido, Moxley vs. Juice, Saraya's Debut, And More

It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Just seven days after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam rocked Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, Dynamite rolls on through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for an episode that will make history with at least one of its matches, debut new talents, and get AEW wrestlers one step closer to Full Gear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dexter Lumis Chokes The Miz, Nikki A.S.H. Unmasks, Zayn Beats Styles | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 26, 2022:. - The Miz talked to a group of security guards and offered to pay them everything from a hefty sum of cash and career advice to a cameo in the upcoming installent in the career franchise. He named them Miz Force and told them to find "He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named." Later in the show, The Miz found every member of Miz force laid out. Dexter Lumis, wearing an Edmonton Oilers uniform, blindsided him and choked him out.
Malakai Black Denies Reports About AEW Release: You'll See Me Right Back With AEW Pretty Soon

Malakai Black firmly denies the rumors about his release from All Elite Wrestling and says he'll be back there soon. Previously, it was reported that Black asked for his release from AEW, and Fightful Select reported that it was denied. Black later posted a statement and confirmed that he asked for his release, and he also made it clear that he needed to take some time away to recalibrate himself.
