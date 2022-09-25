Read full article on original website
KULR8
Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
KULR8
Montana women's golf team breaks 300 in second round of Eagle Invitational
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team, which opened with a 313 on Monday, shot a 299 on Tuesday as the Eagle Invitational continued at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. It was the Grizzlies’ first time breaking 300 on a course outside of Missoula in nearly 18...
KULR8
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide
BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
KULR8
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
KULR8
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
KULR8
MSUB sweeps Rocky, snaps six-game skid
BILLINGS, Mont. – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team earned a hard-fought victory against crosstown rivals Rocky Mountain College, defeating the Battlin’ Bears in straight sets 3-0 (25-23, 29-27, 25-20) Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gym. Despite not taking a set, Rocky spent most of each set in...
KULR8
Rocky Mountain College golf teams remain unbeaten
LAUREL — Rocky Mountain College’s men’s and women’s golf teams each won their separate Beartooth Invite team titles Tuesday at Laurel Golf Club, keeping each squad unbeaten thus far in the fall season. The Battlin’ Bears cleaned house across the two-day event, highlighted by sophomore Valentina...
KULR8
Blocking leads Montana State volleyball to win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
KULR8
MSU Billings hosts a new lecture series on Resiliency
BILLINGS, Mont. -- For the next four weeks MSU-billings is hosting a series on resiliency in an effort that these lectures will have a positive impact on the community. Dr. Ambrin Masood Associate Professor For the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Services discussed how increasing resiliency and adaptability can lead to good mental health.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
KULR8
Senior volleyball keeps momentum going with Skyview sweep
The Billings senior Broncs are coming off of an impressive win against the West Golden Bears. They're hoping to keep that momentum going as they travel to Skyview.
The Viz: Montanans working from home
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that the proportion of Montanans working from home spiked dramatically in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bureau reports that in...
Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana
He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
yourbigsky.com
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County
Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Racicot: Stand up for the Constitution and place principles over politics
The former leader of the National Republican Party who was also the longtime governor of Montana spoke to a crowd of businesses leaders downtown in Billings on Monday, warning them without a return to common-sense solutions, respect for government institutions, and fidelity to the state and federal constitutions, regardless of political party, the country risks […] The post Racicot: Stand up for the Constitution and place principles over politics appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KULR8
New Beartooth Books in Red Lodge provides platform for local authors
BILLINGS, MT- Beartooth Books, a bookstore located in Red Lodge, opened this weekend. Beartooth Books is one of many others involved in the Mountain and Plains Independent Book Selling Association. "In the last year, 40 bookstores have opened in that section. And other areas of the country are seeing the...
KULR8
Hydrocarbon spill causing temporary closure on Wicks and Main in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews are cleaning up a hydrocarbon spill that is causing a closure to Wicks and Main through 1:30 p.m. Monday. The Billings City Government said via Facebook Billings Fire Department and street crews are cleaning up the spill.
