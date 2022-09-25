Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Warm days, chilly nights expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the week of the Panhandle South Plains Fair. Rarely is the weather better than it is this year for the entire Fair. Usually, weather for most of the Fair remains pleasant. Often, on at least one day and night, the weather turns inclement. Too hot, too cold, too windy, or rainy.
fox34.com
Warm days, cool nights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It will be a very nice week on the South Plains. With high pressure controlling our weather pattern, you can expect plenty of sunshine with warm afternoons and cool nights. It does look dry this week and through next weekend. As for specifics on the highs...
fox34.com
Fair weather for the Panhandle South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This is the final week of September, and it is Fair Week. My forecast, in short, fair weather for Fair Week. Days generally will be sunny and nights clear. Winds generally will be light. Mornings and late nights will be chilly. Lows generally in the 50s.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
fox34.com
City to begin construction at Upland and 26th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be closing the area around Upland Avenue and 26th Street for construction. The construction will begin on Sept. 29 and is expected to last until mid-October. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the construction area.
fox34.com
Lubbock Power & Light crews assisting in Hurricane Ian recovery
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) crews are making the journey to Lakeland, Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. In preparation for the storm, LP&L is sending 15 vehicles and 18 crewmembers to offer assistance. The LP&L vehicles will depart Wednesday morning from the...
KCBD
Deceased body found in 2600 block of 46th street, METRO investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The METRO unit is on scene in the north alley of the 2600 block of 46th street for a death investigation. The original call for service was received at 4:17 p.m. when officers were dispatched to the scene to assist Solid Waste with a vehicle that was blocking the alley. Upon arrival, officers located a male in the vehicle. He was later pronounced deceased on the scene.
fox34.com
Lubbock housing market shows signs of cooling, experts say
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A few years of a very tight housing market may be coming to an end soon. But still, one way realtors describe Lubbock’s housing situation: complicated. However, compared to how tight the past spring and summer have been, buying a house, in some respects, is getting a little easier.
KCBD
1 seriously injured in shooting in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is seriously injured after a shooting in central Lubbock early Tuesday morning. At around 3:24 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 4300 block of Canton Ave. Details are limited at this time, but police say the shooter is still at large.
Downtown Lubbock: The new place to call home?
LUBBOCK, Texas – Downtown Lubbock is a place more and more people are starting to call home. It’s becoming a hotspot for those shopping for apartments. Some experts in the housing market say that the demand is up for people wanting to live in a place that is unique. For Courthouse Lofts, the idea to […]
KCBD
SUV hits house on 94th street near Milwaukee
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a crash on 94th street where an SUV ran through the garage of a residence. LPD received a call just after 7 p.m. of a Ford Bronco colliding with a residence in the 6500 block of 94th street just off of Milwaukee avenue. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries and refused to be transported to the hospital.
“His body was on fire,” Lubbock mother talks about impact of formula shortage on her baby
LUBBOCK, Texas– Families in Lubbock have struggled to find formula seven months into a nationwide formula shortage, parents told KLBK News on Monday. The Food and Drug Administration released a report on Sept. 20 that identified some of the causes behind the shortage, including a lack of emergency response for multiple public health emergencies, a […]
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials reported that a dirt bike and a flatbed truck towing a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech wins first Big 12 game against Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders pulled a big win against No. 22 Texas Saturday night. At half-time, Texas took the lead with 24-14. The Red Raiders quickly caught up, winning the game with a field goal in overtime. Miss the game? Catch up here:...
fox34.com
Money raised from Lubbock pumpkin patch goes to Navajo Reservation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 20th annual First Cumberland Presbyterian Church pumpkin patch opened Saturday, and the money you spend there can make an impact in Lubbock and New Mexico. “We get our pumpkins from the Navajo reservation, and they ship them to us at no cost,” senior pastor, Nate...
KCBD
Family identifies man killed in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The family of a man who was shot in Central Lubbock early Tuesday morning has identified him. Police were called to the 4300 block of Canton Ave. at Boston Creek Apartments for a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found 19-year-old Jaden Ruiz had...
fox34.com
TTUHSC to Host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an ongoing effort to help local residents to properly dispose of all expired, unwanted or unnecessary medications, the Texas Panhandle Poison Center (TPPC), managed by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, will host Lubbock’s Fall Medication Cleanout™ event 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1 (Saturday) at the Texas Tech Physicians Medical Pavilion, 3601 Fourth St.
fox34.com
PHOTOS: Fun at the South Plains Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From now until October 1, fairgoers will be able to enjoy the sights, sounds and entertainment that come with the annual event. The fair is open Sunday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., then 8 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday. The admission...
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
